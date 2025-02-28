Pope Francis Condition No Longer Critical — Vatican

Share

Following a series of clinical trial, the Vatican on Friday revealed that Pope Francis’s condition is no longer critical.

New Telegraph recalls that the 88-year-old pontiff has been suffering from pneumonia in both lungs and hospitalized in Rome.

The Argentine pope has spent the past two weeks at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, with the Vatican reporting gradual improvements in his health in recent days.

According to the statement, the critical phase has passed, for the moment, while cautioning that Francis’s overall condition remains complex and his prognosis is still reserved.

The Vatican reported that the pope had spent another peaceful night in the hospital.

However, there has been no recurrence of the breathing issues he suffered at the weekend, and the Vatican has since provided increasingly optimistic medical updates.

However, there has been no recurrence of the breathing issues he suffered at the weekend, and the Vatican has since provided increasingly optimistic medical updates.

On Monday, it announced that Francis had shown a slight improvement, and on Tuesday, it described his condition as critical but stable, the last time the term “critical” was used.

