Pope Francis Coffin Leaves Vatican To Final Resting Place

Pope Francis’ coffin left the Vatican on a white popemobile for his funeral at St Peter’s Square on Saturday, April 26.

Saturday Telegraph reports that thousands of people lined the streets along the route as the coffin was driven across Rome to its final resting place at the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica.

Tens of thousands of mourners flooded into St Peter’s Square on Saturday for the funeral of Pope Francis, the champion of the poor and the Catholic Church’s first Latin American leader.

Some people waited overnight to be first in the queue for the ceremony, which was attended by world leaders including US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as royals and red-robed cardinals from across the globe.

It would be recalled that the Argentine pontiff, who died on Monday aged 88, sought to steer the centuries-old Church into a more inclusive direction during his 12-year papacy.

Some 250,000 people paid their respects before his coffin during its three days of lying in state at St Peter’s Basilica, and huge numbers gathered from dawn on Friday to attend his final send-off.

The funeral sets off the first of nine days of official Vatican mourning for Francis, who took over following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013.

