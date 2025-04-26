Share

On Saturday, the popemobile arrived at Santa Maria Maggiore, the final destination for Pope Francis’s body.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the coffin of Pope Francis has been greeted by a group of poor and needy people as it arrived at Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica where he will be buried.

It arrived after a procession through Rome where large crowds had lined the streets, applauding as the casket drove past.

The burial will be held in private and people will be able to visit Francis’s tomb from Sunday, April 27.

Pope Francis declared his desire to be entombed in the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in 2023.

Located in the heart of Rome, the fifth-century church already holds the tombs of seven popes.

The last pope to be buried there was Clement IX in 1669, while the last pontiff to be buried outside the Vatican was Leo XIII in 1903, whose final resting place is the Church of Saint John Lateran, the cathedral of the bishop of Rome.

One of four papal basilicas in Rome, Santa Maria Maggiore holds the remains of several other renowned personalities, such as the architect and sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini, who designed St Peter’s Square and its surrounding columns.

