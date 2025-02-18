New Telegraph

February 18, 2025
Pope Francis Cancels Weekend Engagements Over Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis, who is spending his fifth day in hospital for what doctors described as a complex respiratory infection, will not take part in this weekend’s Holy Year events.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday, February 14 over respiratory infection.

The Vatican who spoke on Tuesday in a brief statement said a public papal audience set for this Saturday has been cancelled due to the health condition of the Holy Father.

READ ALSO:

It added that a papal Mass scheduled for Sunday, in St. Peter’s Basilica will take place but will be led by a senior Vatican official.

Recall that the 2025 Catholic Holy Year, also known as a Jubilee, runs through to early next year.

It is a special time of pardon and forgiveness for Catholics and the Vatican expects 32 million tourists to visit Rome throughout the year, including for a range of special audiences with the pontiff.

