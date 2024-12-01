New Telegraph

December 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Pope Francis Calls…

Pope Francis Calls On Labanon To Elect New President

Pope Francis: Invasion Of Ukraine Shameful Disaster

Pope Francis delivers his Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing in St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican on December 25, 2022. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Pope Francis has called on Lebanese politicians to urgently elect a new President, in order to get the country’s governing body functioning again.

The Pope made this call on Sunday at Saint Peter’s Square at the end of Sunday Angelus prayer.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Lebanon has been without a president since Michel Aoun’s term ended in October 2022.

READ ALSO

“I address an urgent invitation to all Lebanese politicians to elect the president of the republic immediately.

“Lebanon’s institutions need to start functioning normally again to undertake the necessary reforms and sustain the country’s role as an example of peaceful cohabitation between different religions.” the holy father stated.

However, the two main unions in parliament the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its opponents have the majority required to elect a head of state and they have been unable to agree on a consensus candidate.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Yuletide: Imo Police Enforce Ban On Fireworks
Read Next

BetBaba’s Bold Move: A Wild West Adventure in Nigerian Gaming
Share
Copy Link
×