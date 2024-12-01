Pope Francis Calls On Labanon To Elect New President

Share

Pope Francis has called on Lebanese politicians to urgently elect a new President, in order to get the country’s governing body functioning again.

The Pope made this call on Sunday at Saint Peter’s Square at the end of Sunday Angelus prayer.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Lebanon has been without a president since Michel Aoun’s term ended in October 2022.

“I address an urgent invitation to all Lebanese politicians to elect the president of the republic immediately.

“Lebanon’s institutions need to start functioning normally again to undertake the necessary reforms and sustain the country’s role as an example of peaceful cohabitation between different religions.” the holy father stated.

However, the two main unions in parliament the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its opponents have the majority required to elect a head of state and they have been unable to agree on a consensus candidate.

