Pope Francis Calls For Peace In Christmas Message

On Wednesday, Pope Francis called for arms to be silenced around the world in his Christmas address as he appealed for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan.

Speaking in front of thousands, approximately 1.4 billion Catholics of the faithful gathered in front of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, the holy father appealed for a ceasefire in Gaza and for the freeing of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Pope Francis sought established talks between Ukraine and Russia as the country was pummelled by 170 Russian missiles and drones on Christmas day.

“May the sound of arms be silenced in war-torn Ukraine.

“May there be the boldness needed to open the door to negotiation and to gestures of dialogue and encounter, in order to achieve a just and lasting peace.”

“I think of the Christian communities in Israel and Palestine, particularly in Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is extremely grave. May there be a ceasefire, may the hostages be released and aid be given to the people worn out by hunger and war.

“May the Son of the Most High sustain the efforts of the international community to facilitate access to humanitarian aid for the civilian population of Sudan and to initiate new negotiations for a ceasefire,” he said.

