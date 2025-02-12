Pope Francis Blasts Trump Over Migrant Deportations

Share

Amid the ongoing drama, Pope Francis on Tuesday criticised the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on deportations of undocumented migrants, describing it as a major crisis that damages the dignity of men and women.

Pope Francis in a letter to the US Bishops urged Catholics and others not to give in to narratives that discriminate against and cause unnecessary suffering to migrants and refugees.

The holy father who has repeatedly defended the rights of migrants during his 10 years leading the Catholic Church, urged world leaders to be more welcoming to those fleeing poverty or violence.

“I have followed closely the major crisis that is taking place in the United States with the initiation of a program of mass deportations.

“The right of a nation to defend itself and keep communities safe from those who have committed violent or serious crimes while in the country or prior to arrival”.

READ ALSO

“This is not a minor issue an authentic rule of law is verified precisely in the dignified treatment that all people deserve, especially the poorest and most marginalised.

“This does not impede the development of a policy that regulates orderly and legal migration. However, this development cannot come about through the privilege of some and the sacrifice of others.

“What is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth about the equal dignity of every human being, begins badly and will end badly.”

“I exhort all the faithful of the Catholic Church, and all men and women of goodwill, not to give in to narratives that discriminate against and cause unnecessary suffering to our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters.” he wrote.

Share

Please follow and like us: