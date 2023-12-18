Pope Francis Approves Church Blessings For Same-Sex Couples

Pope Francis has granted permission for priests to bestow blessings upon same-sex couples, marking a significant milestone for the LGBTQ+ community within the Roman Catholic Church.

According to the BBC reports, the Head of the Roman Catholic Church said in some cases, priests ought to be able to bless same-sex and “irregular” couples.

However, the Vatican emphasised that blessings should not be incorporated into routine Church ceremonies or associated with civil unions or weddings.

READ ALSO:

It added that it continues to view marriage as between a man and a woman.

A Vatican document outlining the move was approved by Pope Francis on Monday.

Although the document itself states that priests must make decisions on a case-by-case basis, the Vatican said it should be a sign that “God welcomes all.”

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the prefect of the Church, while introducing the text, made it clear that the revised position does not confer official recognition to same-sex couples within the Catholic Church.

The declaration signifies a shift in tone, albeit without altering its stance. The Pope had in 2021 declared that priests are prohibited from bestowing blessings upon same-sex marriages, citing the belief that God cannot “bless sin”.

Within the Catholic Church, a blessing consists of a prayer or entreaty, typically recited by a minister, requesting that God provide favour to the individual or individuals receiving the blessing.

In October, Pope Francis hinted that he might be willing to see same-sex couples blessed by the Church.

According to the BBC, while the position of Church officials remained unclear, bishops in several countries had previously permitted priests to bless same-sex marriages.