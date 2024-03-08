Pope Francis Appears Unable To Climb Steps to Popemobile

A video has emerged appearing to show Pope Francis being unable to climb the steps into his popemobile at the end of his weekly general audience. Footage captured by The Associated Press shows the pope first being helped out of his wheelchair behind the popemobile in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

He grabbed the handrails along the staircase leading up into the vehicle, but stopped moving forward. One of Francis’ aides then gestured for his wheelchair to be brought back before the pope sat down again.

The video later cuts to the popemobile driving away without Francis, who greets the crowd in his wheelchair, reports Fox News. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Holy See Press Office for comment.