Pope Francis ‘Alert’ After Respiratory Failure

Pope Francis is alert after suffering two episodes of “acute respiratory failure” yesterday afternoon, the Vatican has said. Doctors were forced to intervene to clear mucus from the Pope’s lungs, an update from the Holy See said, though it said he was alert throughout.

The 88-year-old pontiff has resumed the use of an oxygen mask and ventilator to assist his breathing, but remains “alert, focused and cooperative”, the Vatican said.

This is now the third serious downturn since the 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to hospital 18 days ago with pneumonia, reports the BBC. On Friday, Pope Francis suffered an “isolated” breathing crisis involving vomiting, the Vatican said.

Updates from the Holy See reported that he responded well to oxygen therapy, with Vatican officials saying on Sunday the Pope no longer required “non-invasive mechanical ventilation, only high-flow oxygen therapy”. Following yesterday’s episodes, Pope Francis has resumed mechanical ventilation.

