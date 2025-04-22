Pope Francis: A Mighty Iroko Has Fallen –Kaigama

Share

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama yesterday mourned the death of Pope Francis, describing him as a fallen Iroko tree whose passing has shaken the world.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. Kaigama said on the sidelines of the 33rd Sir David Osunde Foundation (SDOF) annual thanksgiving celebration for persons with disabilities in Abuja:

“In our local parlance, we say a mighty Iroko has fallen. “It’s fall that shakes the entire world. Today, the whole world mourns, Christians and nonChristians alike. “We all mourn because he was truly a great man. His legacy is countless.

He showed us the face of Jesus, the face of mercy and love. “He travelled across the world, proclaiming and embodying that love and mercy.

“And for that, he will be remembered. Like Jesus, he reached out to the sick. “He stood with prisoners and that society had cast aside. He was present for them.”

