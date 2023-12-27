Pope didn’t approve same-sex marriage, says Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has said that media reports claiming that the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, had approved blessings for same-sex couples, were untrue. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kaigama made the clarification in his homily during the Christmas Mass he conducted at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Pro-Cathedral in Abuja.

According to Kaigama, the viral report is mischievous disinformation, which is part of a deliberately orchestrated falsehood by the enemies of the Catholic Church in order to cause confusion among its members. “For the avoidance of doubt, the Pope did not, and will never approve blessings for any intending same-sex couples because the position of the Church on this is very clear and has not changed. “I am the representative of the Pope here, so if there’s any such approval or directive, I’ll be the first to know and relay the message to the brethren. “The media reports on this issue is the handiwork of the enemies of the Church, who have been busy spending millions of dollars to bring down the Church, but to no avail because they cannot succeed,” he stated.

He urged Christians not to despair or allow their faith to be shaken by the wanton attacks against the Church by its enemies, adding that evil can never prevail over good, just as darkness cannot overcome light. Speaking on insecurity across the country, Kaigama urged Christians to remain steadfast in their faith and prayers, stressing that before long, the challenge would become a thing of the past. The cleric called on the perpetrators of crime, especially the incessant kidnapping of Catholic priests across the country, to desist from such, so as to avoid the wrath of God. He also prayed for Nigeria and its leaders to succeed and urged the Federal Government to step up security measures to stem the tide of criminality in the country and rein in the outlaws.