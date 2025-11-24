Pope Demands Immediate Release Of 315 Abducted From Niger School, Others

Pope Leo XIV called yesterday for the release of over 300 hostages taken from the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri in the Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State.

“I learned with immense sadness the news of the kidnappings of priests, faithful, and students in Nigeria and Cameroon,” he said.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday said gunmen had kidnapped more than 303 students and 12 teachers in raids on the school.

“I make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate release of the hostages,” Leo said, expressing his “deep sorrow, especially for the many young boys and girls kidnapped and for their anguished families”.

“Let us pray for these brothers and sisters of ours and that churches and schools may always and everywhere remain places of safety and hope,” he said at the end of the Angelus prayer. The attackers stormed the school, said to be a private Catholic school, in the early hours of last Friday.