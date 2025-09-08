Pope Declares First Millennial Saint

There’s at least one millennial in heaven, according to the Catholic Church. Pope Leo XIV announced the canonisation of Carlo Acutis yesterday, marking an official declaration that the church has recognised him as a saint.

The teenager was canonised alongside fellow Italian Pier Giorgio Frassati. Carlo became the first recognised saint to live in the 21st century.

The church does not make saints, only recognises them, Rev. Anthony Gerber, a high school teacher and priest at St. Genevieve Parish in the St. Louis archdiocese, told The Epoch Times. “Anybody who’s in Heaven is a saint,” he said.