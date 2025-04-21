Pope Appears On Easter Sunday After Serious Illness

Share

Pope Francis has appeared for an Easter at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square to wish “Happy Easter” to thousands of worshippers. The Pope, 88, came out in a wheelchair and waved from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica to cheering crowds below.

His appearance had been eagerly anticipated, following his discharge from hospital last month, after five weeks of treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia. At the time, doctors said he would need at least two months of rest at his residence.

Prior to Sunday’s celebrations, he had been seen out twice last week, reports the BBC. Tens of thousands of Catholics have gathered in Rome for Easter Mass during this special jubilee year, which takes place every 25 years and sees millions of pilgrims descend on the city.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance met briefly with Pope Francis yesterday to exchange Easter greetings, after they got into a long-distance tangle over the Trump administration’s migrant deportation plans.

The 88-year-old pope offered the Catholic vice president three big chocolate Easter eggs for Vance’s three young children, who did not attend, as well as a Vatican tie and rosaries.

