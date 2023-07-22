Pop Up Your Style With Cold Shoulder’s Perfect Fit

The off-the-shoulder look is all about showing off your bare shoulders and maintaining a sophisticated silhouette, worthy of a true fashionista. Originally endorsed by the superb Brigitte Bardot, this trend took its toll on the fashion scene, invading all staple pieces, from the cute tops to the savvy dresses.

Designers have now made it a point to use it in almost all of their numbers and style lovers are pulling it off ever so elegantly. It is time to brush off those shoulders because the season is all about shoulder de- tails and the trend has been translated into dresses, tops, jumpsuits and even bridal gowns.

The cutout trend looks great on everyone. That is be- cause it offers a peek of skin while ensuring that you are perfectly covered and comfortable. The cut shoulder trend also known as the peek-a-boo or cold shoulder make you look effortlessly chic while keeping your body re- relaxed and cool.

The cold shoulder trend is fun and very easy to wear. No matter what your age, your shoulders are still a gorgeous body part to show. Cold shoulder is a sassy way to add some flair to your casual style, letting your shoulders peek from your garment adds a super relaxed and seductive feel to your outfit. Don’t be afraid to add the sexy and trendy look of cold shoulder to your wardrobe.

TIPS

Opt for a cold shoulder top that will go perfectly with your casual jeans and shorts for sexy casual looks.

If you are a fan of neutral shades and muted colours, add some flair to your look with a cold shoulder style on your tops and dresses.

The silhouette and cut-out design itself will bring a fresh look to your style without taking away the minimalist vibe from you.

Your accessories should be elegant and chic.

Go for a printed cold shoulder dress that can be complemented by a pair of strappy sandals.

The cold shoulder shows just the right amount of skin, making you look subtly sexy. But you need to ensure that the shoulder cut fits you perfectly.

Wear a strapless or halter bra with cold-shoulder tops. Avoid transparent or colourful straps as they look shabby and take attention away from the shoulder cuts.

A fun way to wear this trend is as a dress. Get flirty and feminine outfits with peek-a-boo shoulders.