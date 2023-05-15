New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ‘Poor Women Representation,…

‘Poor Women Representation, A Dishonour To Womenfolk’

The President, Medical Women’s International Association (MWIA), Dr Eleanor Nwadionbi, has described the further marginalization of women in Nigeria politics as a dishonor to womenfolk. Nwadionbi lamented the retrogression that has been experienced regarding the number of women in elective positions in the Nigerian national assembly yesterday in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph in Abuja.

She said: “I am saddened by the retrogression that has been experienced regarding the number of women in elective posts in the Nigerian national assembly. “Not only is this a reflection of the broader lack of equity, marginalization and violence that remains pervasive in our Society, it is also a reflection of a nation that does not honour and respect her women.”

She noted that unless and until our nation recognizes that development can only happen when there is inclusion of women in all their diversities we will continue to lose out on taking our rightful place as leader in Africa.

Read Previous

CBN Mulls New Monetary Policy Framework To Curb Inflation
Read Next

Obesity In Boys Can Lead To Infertility In Men – Study

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023