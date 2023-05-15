‘Poor Women Representation, A Dishonour To Womenfolk’

The President, Medical Women’s International Association (MWIA), Dr Eleanor Nwadionbi, has described the further marginalization of women in Nigeria politics as a dishonor to womenfolk. Nwadionbi lamented the retrogression that has been experienced regarding the number of women in elective positions in the Nigerian national assembly yesterday in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph in Abuja.

She said: “I am saddened by the retrogression that has been experienced regarding the number of women in elective posts in the Nigerian national assembly. “Not only is this a reflection of the broader lack of equity, marginalization and violence that remains pervasive in our Society, it is also a reflection of a nation that does not honour and respect her women.”

She noted that unless and until our nation recognizes that development can only happen when there is inclusion of women in all their diversities we will continue to lose out on taking our rightful place as leader in Africa.