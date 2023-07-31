Poor Widow Cry Out For Justice After Herdsmen Destroyed Her Farmland

…her only livelihood in Plateau

A Poor widow Mrs Kangyang Joshua whose husband was attacked and killed two years ago cry out for Justice when her Maiza farm was destroyed on Saturday by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Jol Village of Riyom Local Government of Plateau State.

Mrs Kangyang over 50 years old while Narrating her ordeal to our reporter in Jos described her condition as a sad moment.

According to her, since her husband was killed two years ago and left her with five children and she became their bright winner without any help and her only help is farming.

“I have been struggling to cater for my five children’s education funded by proceeds from my one-hectare maize farm. But on Saturday we just woke up and realized that our farms have been destroyed by the same Fulani that killed my husband”

“I feel so devastated and I don’t know how to start again, all my children will have to drop out of school because I don’t know where to get money to sponsor them again, they are still at a tender age”.

The Eldest Son of the Widow, Pius Joshua 15 years old told our Correspondent that the destroyed farm was their only hope of survival and described the destruction of their farmland as evil and wickedness.

“How would our mother do now, it means we will be out of school, and there be no food for us to eat, our hope from now on God”.

National President of Berom Youth Moulders Association Rwas Solomon Dalyop while Speaking to our Correspondent in Jos confirmed that over 400 farmlands have been destroyed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Jol, Rim, and Tahoss Riyom Local Government of Plateau State between May and July 2023.

Dalyop disclosed that with the high rate of destruction of farms, the state stands the risk of food scarcity before the next farming season.