Poor Weather: Nigerian cocoa merchants to earn N980bn

Poor weather and slow delivery have forced global price of cocoa beans to soar by 22.2 per cent from $2,992 to $3,785 per tonne in two months, leading to an increase of $805 in October, 2023 for the ones certified fit for export. Also in Nigeria, prices of the beans have reached N3.4 million per tonne, especially in Cross River state, the country’s second-largest cocoa producer, while in Ekiti State, it is sold for N3.2 per tonne; Ondo State, N3.15 million; Abia, N3 million and Oyo, N2.9 million. According to the International Cocoa Association (ICCO), the drop in yields for the 2023/2024 season is pushing up the price of cocoa in the global market. It further added that the shipments of the beans to the ports in Côte d’Ivoire would fall by 28.5 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of the 2023/2024 season due to erratic weather conditions.

Findings from Statista indicated that revenue in the cocoa market would reach $10 billion in 2023, noting that the market would grow annually by 12.84 per cent between 2023 and 2028. Meanwhile, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) launched N26.4 billion ($22 million) to support cocoa production in Nigeria, and exporters have projected their earnings to reach N980 billion ($1.3 billion) from 340, 000 tonnes of cocoa beans by the end of the year. The USDA’s five-year TRACE project with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s cocoa industry was launched for the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) as part of USDA’s food for progress programme, which assists developing countries to improve agricultural productivity and expand agricultural trade. According to USDA, the new project will be implemented across the cocoaproducing states of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun. It noted: “the TRACE Project is being implemented by Corus International’s Lutheran World Relief. The project promotes climate-smart agriculture practices to increase agricultural productivity in Nigeria’s cocoa value chain. By making it easier to document the origin, participants and steps involved in making Nigeria’s cocoa, it will be more traceable and marketable. “We are thrilled to see this new cocoa project get off the ground and benefit a critical part of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.”

The Agricultural Counselor, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, U.S. Consulate Lagos, Christopher Bielecki, explained that the project’s consortium of international and Nigerian partners includes federal and state governments of Nigeria, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), Ecometrica, and C-Lever.org, would join Lutheran World Relief to provide technical expertise. Before now, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ondo/Ekiti Command, had processed 7,163 containers and shipped to the Lagos ports. The service added that a total of 3,991 containers of cocoa beans was exported between January and December 2021, while 3,172 containers were exported in 2020, indicating a 25.8per cent increase within one year from Ekiti and Ondo state alone.

It would be recalled that Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) had urged the Federal Government to establish a regulatory body for cocoa industry in the country, noting that the regulatory board, when established, should focus mainly on the promotion and development of the industry. The National President of the association, Comrade Adeola Adegoke, explained that the farmers were calling for a regulatory board that would not be involved in the buying and selling of the cocoa beans but solely for the development of the industry across the supply chain in the country. Adegoke noted: “It has become imperative to reiterate and clarify our position regarding our demand for a regulatory board from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in order to reposition the cocoa industry for growth of which some erroneous impression is being generated that cocoa farmer’s demand for a marketing board instead.”

Adegoke noted that Nigeria had witnessed a negative paradigm shift in all spheres of the industry after the dissolution especially in production, productivity, quality, livelihood, deforestation, extension, policy and plan, research and development, ecosystem, child labour among others. He said in view of the prevailing challenges facing the sector and the preparation towards evading the European Union ban of unsustainable cocoa beans in the year 2025, CFAN had said many times that the dissolution of the cocoa board was like throwing away the baby with the dirty water due to the setbacks the industry suffered thereafter.