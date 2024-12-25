Poor Vascular Health Accelerates Brain Ageing –Study

Share

Swedish researchers at the Karolinska Institutet have found that factors detrimental to vascular health, such as inflammation and high glucose levels, are associated with an older-looking brain.

Results of the study published in ‘Alzheimer’s & Dementia’: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, similarly show that healthy lifestyles were linked to brains with a younger appearance.

Vascular health refers to the health of the body’s blood vessels, which are responsible for circulating blood and delivering oxygen and nutrients throughout human body.

Every year, over 20,000 people in Sweden develop some form of dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease accounting for approximately twothirds of cases.

