Poor Sleep Raises Early Death Risk – Study

A new study by researchers in the United States has found that individuals who get too little or too much sleep, face health risk including early death.

The researchers published their findings in ‘JAMA Network Open’. The study showed that people not getting the right amount of sleep – seven to nine hours a night – had a 29 per cent increased risk of premature death from any cause.

“These findings provide new evidence that irregular sleep patterns over a five-year period may increase the risk of all-cause and cardiovascular (CDV) disease mortality,” the research team led by Kelsie Full, an assistant professor of epidemiology with U.S-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, concluded.

For the study, researchers analysed sleep and health data on nearly 47,000 people 40 to 79. Participants entered the study between 2002 and 2009, and completed follow-up surveys between 2008 and 2013.

Researchers grouped all the participants based on their sleep “trajectory” — differences between the sleep they reported at the start and then during follow-up.

For example, people on a “long-short” trajectory got too much sleep at the beginning and too little by the end, while “short-long” went the opposite way.

