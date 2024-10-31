Poor Sleep Plays Key Role In Suicidal Thoughts –Study

Share

Researchers have found that restless nights can aggravate symptoms in those experiencing suicidal thoughts. To this end, in their study on the short-term risk factors of suicide, they argued that targeting sleep could thus be essential for suicide prevention.

The researchers have published three papers from this study, in the ‘Journal of Psychiatric Research,’ ‘Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica’ and ‘Psychological Medicine’.

To better prevent suicides, researchers are attempting to build reliable models to predict when someone might consider suicide.

However, this proves incredibly challenging, explained Niki Antypa and Liia Kivelä from the Department of Clinical Psychology..

Antypa stated: “We wanted to understand what happens in the short term among those experiencing suicidal thoughts—what specific circumstances and emotions coincide with suicidal ideation.”

Share

Please follow and like us: