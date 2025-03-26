Poor Sleep Linked To Advanced Heart, Kidney Disease Syndrome –Study

Share

People with a complex heart, kidney and metabolic-related condition who got better quality sleep were less likely to have an advanced stage of the illness than those getting poor sleep.

The findings were published in the ‘Journal of the American Heart Association’. The investigation looked at the link between sleep quality and advanced cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome.

“Overall sleep quality could be a modifiable lifestyle factor for advanced CKM syndrome prevention,” said lead study author Dr. Chaoqun Ma, a senior researcher at the Cardiovascular Research Institute and Department of Cardiology at the General Hospital of Northern Theater Command in Shenyang, China.

CKM syndrome refers to a health disorder arising from connections among obesity, Type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, including heart failure, atrial fibrillation, coronary heart disease, stroke and peripheral artery disease.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

