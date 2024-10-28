Poor Sleep Increases Brain Ageing-Study

Share

A new study by researchers in the United States has suggested that having trouble getting and staying asleep in age 40s or 50s is not a good sign for brain health.

The research funded by the National Institute on Ageing was published in the journal ‘Neurology’.

“Our study, which used brain scans to determine participants’ brain age, suggests that poor sleep is linked to nearly three years of additional brain ageing as early as middle age,” said study lead author Clémence Cavaillès, of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

The UCSF team focused on 589 people who averaged about 40 years of age at the beginning of the study. Everyone filled out questionnaires on their sleep patterns at age 40 and then again at about age 45.

Survey replies led the researchers to draw up six poor sleep characteristics including short sleep duration; bad sleep quality; difficulty falling asleep; difficulty staying asleep; early morning awakening; and daytime sleepiness.

At about age 55, everyone underwent brain scans to gauge how well their brains were ageing. After adjusting for potential confounding factors such as age, sex, high blood pressure and diabetes, Cavaillès’ team found that folks with four or more of the poor sleep characteristics had brains that were 2.6 years ‘older,’ on average, than the brains of people with none or only one of the characteristics.

