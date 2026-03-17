Poor Regulation, Unsafe Diets Deepen Nigeria’s Food Safety Crisis

Gaps in food regulation, excessive intake of salt, sugar and unhealthy fats are exposing millions of Nigerians to preventable diseases. The Network for Health Equity & Development (NHED) recently deepened its advocacy for front-of-pack warning labels to help Nigerians make healthier food choices, REGINA OTOKPA reports

In markets, supermarkets and roadside stalls across Nigeria, millions of people make daily food choices believing the products they consume are safe. But public health advocates say that confidence may be dangerously misplaced.

Health experts are raising fresh concerns that weak regulatory oversight, combined with Nigeria’s growing appetite for highly processed foods, is fuelling a silent public health crisis driven by unhealthy diets.

At the centre of the warning is the ris‑ ing burden of Non‑Communicable Diseases (NCDs) including Hypertension, Diabetes, and Heart Disease, conditions increasingly linked to excessive consumption of salt, sugar and unhealthy fats.

Speaking during a media parley with editors in Abuja, Technical Lead of the Network for Health Equity & Development (NHED), Dr. Jerome Mafeni, said Nigeria’s food safety system is struggling to keep pace with the rapidly expanding food market.

According to him, limited resources and capacity constraints faced by regulators are leaving significant gaps in food monitoring and enforcement. “Our regulator has such a huge portfolio of things to regulate. How much resources do they have? How much capacity do they have to regulate all food products? It is a serious challenge.”

Trust in the food system, fading

Across the country, stories about adulter‑ ated foods, chemically ripened fruits and questionable processing methods have become increasingly common. From fruits ripened artificially with chemicals to food vendors repeatedly reusing cooking oil, public health advocates say the pursuit of profit is gradually eroding ethical standards in the food supply chain.

For consumers, the consequences are growing uncertainty about what is safe to eat. “We have reached a stage where people are no longer sure about what they are eat‑ ing,” Mafeni said. “Fruits are artificially ripened, food ven‑ dors reuse oils repeatedly, and consumers are left wondering what is safe.”

The concerns extend beyond informal food vendors to packaged products widely sold in stores. Many Nigerians assume that products such as bottled water, snacks and processed foods have undergone strict safety checks before reaching the market.

But Mafeni warned that regulatory agen‑ cies are often overstretched. “In a situation where agencies are not adequately resourced, people begin to feel they can break the law and nothing will happen. “When there is a gap in regulation, nature abhors a vacuum and some people will take advantage of it.”

Hidden danger in everyday diets

While food contamination and safety breaches remain serious issues, health experts say the bigger long-term threat may lie in everyday diets. The increasing availability and afford‑ ability of ultra-processed foods has altered consumption patterns, especially in urban centres.

Many of these products contain high levels of salt, sugar, saturated fats and in‑ dustrial trans-fats, ingredients that significantly increase the risk of chronic illnesses. Globally, such dietary patterns have been strongly associated with rising cases of obesity, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders.

In Nigeria, health advocates say the trend is becoming increasingly evident as hospitals report growing numbers of dietrelated illnesses.

Simple label, powerful warning

To address the problem, NHED and other public health organisations are advocating the adoption of Front-of-Pack Labelling (FOPL), a policy that would require clear warning labels on packaged foods with excessive levels of harmful ingredients. The approach has already been adopted in several countries as a way to help consumers quickly understand the health im‑plications of what they are buying.

Instead of complex nutrition tables printed in small fonts, front-of-pack labels use simple symbols or warning messages indicating when a product is high in salt, sugar or unhealthy fats.

“If you put a clear warning label on a product that says it has high salt or high sugar, the consumer immediately under‑ stands the risk,” Mafeni explained. “Just looking at that label helps the person decide whether to buy it or not. That way you are making a conscious choice to protect your health.”

Developing own nutrition benchmarks

The proposed policy is expected to be supported by a national nutrient profile model currently being developed in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. The model will determine the nutrition‑ al thresholds that would require packaged foods to carry warning labels.

According to Mafeni, the process in‑ volves analysing food products commonly consumed in Nigeria in order to establish scientifically appropriate benchmarks.

“To determine what constitutes very high sugar, very high salt or very high saturated fat, we must establish Nigeria’s own nutritional benchmarks based on the foods we consume and our cultural context,” he said. Researchers and public health experts have already begun collecting data from su‑ permarkets and open markets across the country to support the policy framework.

Progress, gaps in food industry reform

There are signs that some progress has been made in improving food standards, par‑ ticularly among large food manufacturers. Nigeria has already adopted limits on industrial trans-fats in food products, sub‑ stances widely linked to cardiovascular diseases.

According to Mafeni, many large food companies have adjusted their formula‑ tions to comply with the national bench‑ mark. “Most of the big industries have reduced trans-fatty acids in their products. If you check many labels now, you’ll see zero or less than two per cent, which is Nigeria’s benchmark.”

However, he noted that smaller and medium scale food producers which account for a large portion of what Nigerians consume, are yet to fully meet the same stan‑ dards. This gap, he said, remains one of the biggest challenges in improving the safety and nutritional quality of food across the country.

Media’s role in shaping healthier choices

Public health advocates say addressing Nigeria’s food safety crisis will require more than regulation alone. They insist that Consumer awareness and education are equally critical. To this end, Mafeni urged journalists to play a more active role in informing Nigerians about the health implications of their dietary habits.

“You shape public opinion, many Nigeri‑ ans still do not have access to this information, so the media has a critical role to help people understand what they eat and how it affects their health,” he said.

As Nigeria’s population grows and urban lifestyles continue to evolve, experts warn that unhealthy diets could become one of the country’s most serious long-term health threats. Without stronger regulations, better consumer information and greater industry accountability, the burden of diet-related diseases may continue to rise.

For millions of Nigerians navigating crowded markets and supermarket aisles each day, the difference between healthy choices and harmful ones may ultimately come down to something as simple and powerful as a warning label.