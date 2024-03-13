Poor regulation crippling Nigeria’s $15bn chandling business

At various fora, maritime stakeholders have said that maritime sector is cardinal to Nigeria’s economy, which could contribute significantly to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It was learnt that chandling service alone could contribute $15 billion annually to the economy, while the operators could earn as much as $3.5 billion if government can provide ease of doing business in the sector. Ship chandling service is regulated through the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Section 74. Also, in the Nigerian content law, it enjoys 95 per cent local participation. For instance, the President of Association of Chandlers and Ship Suppliers of Nigeria (ACSSN), Mr. Vickson Aghanenu, explained that about 10,000 vessels calling at the Nigerian ports and jetties yearly needed various supplies and services at the various ports.

Problems

However, he lamented that the sector had suffered a setback due to lack of monitoring by the regulatory agencies, like Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), stressing that over 10,000 ships, such as container vessels, tankers, Floating Production Storage Off loading (FPSO), shore vessels, oil rigs, platforms, supply boats and liquefied natural gas vessels among others were operating on Nigerian waters annually. According to him, 80 per cent of those doing ship chandling jobs are not licensed by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as stipulated by the Customs and Excise Management Act, adding that the service lacked record of registered chandlers, saying that the sector had been grossly under exploited. In line with the International Ship Suppliers & Services Association (ISSA), the president said that ship suppliers should be given ‘essential worker’ status to enable them to keep the world’s ships stocked with vital supplies and spare parts, noting that licensed chandlers were being prevented from delivering to ships in some ports.

Aghanenu said that ISSA had written to the heads of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the World Customs Organisation (WCO) asking for ship suppliers around the world to be given essential worker status. He alleged that the Federal Government was supporting the foreign firms operating in the sector with $10 billion annually for the services that could be rendered by Nigerians in the upstream sector, noting that the areas that require attention in the upstream sector include the various floating production storage, off shore vessels, oil rigs, platforms, supply boats, LNG vessels, oil terminals and bonga flow stations, saying that government has no responsibility to support foreign firm, who have been evading taxes. Challenges Also, the President, Nigerian Licensed Ship Chandlers Association (NLSCA), Dr. Martins Enebeli, said that in Nigeria, things were not done properly for effective competition in the industry where Nigeria control about 65 per cent of ship operations within the West African region.

He said: “The Nigeria Customs Service regulates ship chandling practice in Nigeria and after giving you approval, other agencies like Navy, Police, Civil Defense, Immigration, etc would still proliferate the approvals. Sometimes, you stay as much as two hours with vegetables that are meant for consumption on an international vessel with an international benchmark for which health is of essence. “By the time of arrival after all these bureaucracies, the receivers of the consignments will reject them on health grounds because they have overstayed, not fresh and bacterial infected. All facets of ship chandling activities are affected in the Nigerian system. We have in the past written a lot of memoranda to this effect but as usual, we have only had talk shows, nothing comes out of it. In international operations, Nigerians cannot fit in because of the logistical problems so revenues are lost.” Other than these regulatory bodies, he explained that the bureaucracies of the security agencies were deeply unwarranted, unproductive and anti-blue economy concept, saying that the blue economy has 200 exclusive economic zone and 1,000 nautical miles of littoral strength but the bureaucracies were enormous.

Losses

He said: “Why will a chandler get an approval from the Customs, Navy, Immigration and the Police which has twenty units on the same product? By the time you go round all these people, it is a pity, the ship must have gone. “Some of these vessels are on time charter. Their turnaround time is in hours so Nigeria is never suitable for them. That is why they are all in Ghana, Togo, Republic of Benin and Côte d’Ivoire. I can tell you that a vessel that is heading towards Nigeria, to take full ship stores of about $150,000 laden with Nigerian cargo supposedly going out imballast will go to Durban, South Africa with an extra fuel to take full ship chandling operations en-route Nigeria. Is that economically viable? Do you know how many billions of dollars Nigerian government will lose through that? “When you are within the Black Sea countries like Ukraine, Pakistan, Belarus, you shut down your ship stores and take ship chandling activities while you are there. This is massive revenue earning. “You can imagine the oil services needed for a ship, victuals, vegetables, technical parts all on one voyage; you see that Nigeria is losing hugely from these logistic deficiencies.

Nigeria will reap huge benefits when the handling activities are properly coordinated and annexed. “Our farms and local factories will improve tremendously because the entire earnings on ship chandling is in hard currency. So, we are talking about billions of naira earnings every year. In only bunker operation, if well annexed, we will make $15 billion yearly.” Accooding to him, everything about chandling has to do with foreign exchange earnings ranging from different currencies like the yen, dollars, euro etcnoting that there were international benchmarks, standards of pricing for which a ship is supposed to buy any item for the consumption of a vessel. Last line Government should abolish multiple regulations for ship chandling service and create conducive environment for practitioners.