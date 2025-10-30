Poor Pay Empty Lecture Halls

Nigeria’s higher education sector is gripped by a deepening crisis. Despite calls for reform, persistent strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), lecturers and professors are continuously being paid wages that barely cover the cost of living. REGINA OTOKPA reports that what lecturers perceive as a “chronic underpayment,” is driving a steady brain drain and reducing quality of universities’ products across the country

Best minds exiting lecture halls in droves

Nigeria’s universities were once applauded as beacons of intellectual excellence in Africa, had students from all over the globe sitting in its lecture halls and walking down its corridors. Decades down the line, the once revered ivory towers are bleeding talents; professors and lecturers are quietly leaving their jobs in droves.

It is a sad story of poor remuneration, dwindling respect for academia, and the lure of greener pastures abroad. With many universities understaffed, there is a worsening situation of lecturers juggling overcrowded lecture halls with multiple scripts to grade, and heavy administrative overload in a system without the basic resources that make teaching meaningful, scarce research grants, outdated laboratories and limited opportunities for self-aspiration and actualisation.

At the heart of this crisis lies a festering issue that has persisted for decades — poor remuneration for lecturers and professors. For many academics, their dedication to shaping the nation’s intellectual and professional future comes at a painful personal cost.

For decades, they have lamented being grossly underpaid compared to their counterparts across Africa, not to mention Europe and North America.

In a country where inflation has pushed food prices up by more than 60% in two years, the real value of lecturer salaries has collapsed. A professor at the peak of the profession earns around N600, 000 to N1 million monthly. In dollar terms, that’s less than $800, far lower than what peers in Ghana or South Africa earn.

A report by ASUU in 2022 claimed that nearly 70% of young lecturers were leaving for better-paying jobs abroad. Some universities now operate at half their staff strength, forcing remaining lecturers to juggle multiple courses. Another reports suggest that since 2022, over 50% of lecturers have resigned with some universities recording resignations as high as 75%.

The most shocking part is that investigations have warned that up to 80% of the remaining lecturers in Nigeria were ready and willing to exit if the desperate working mechanisms, declining academic standards and welfare of lecturer fail to change for the better.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has always argued that the poor welfare package for its members was impeding research, innovations, mentorship and responsible for the rising deaths attributed to withheld pay and inadequate access to healthcare; mental health crises and burnouts which abound.

The average salary of a professor in Nigeria, even after years of service, barely sustains a middle-class life in today’s inflation-driven economy. With food, housing, transport, and healthcare costs spiraling, many lecturers find themselves struggling to provide for their families, let alone pursue research or professional development.

Current remuneration levels

According to the Consolidated University Academic Salary structure, professors have a monthly income between N525,010 and N633,333; Senior Lecturers have a salary range of N386,101 to N480,780; Lecturer I positions are with salaries between N239,292 and N281,956; Lecturer II earns between N186,543 and N209,693; Assistant Lecturers receive salaries ranging from N150,000 to N171,487; while Graduate Assistants receive a monthly salary ranging from N125,000 to N138,020.

Reports by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) states that a professor’s earnings in 2009 in dollars, was between $1,500 and $2,000/month; today, the equivalent is just between $500 and $600. In late 2009, when Nigeria adopted the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure II (CONUASS II), a newly promoted professor on Step 1 earned N4, 580, 349 per year in total emolument, amounting to about N381, 700 per month.

At the official average 2009 exchange rate, that came to roughly $2,580 per month. However, today in 2025 even with the 25–35% pay upliftment announcement by government for tertiary staff in 2023, federal professors are receiving between N525, 000 and N633, 333 per month before deductions.

This is barely between $350 and $420 as current exchange rates near N1, 500 per $1. A stark comparison of the salaries of academic staff in Nigeria shows that in 2009, a Professor on Step 1 was receiving N381,700/ month equivalent to $2,580 and same level in 2025 was earning between N525,000 and N633,333/month equivalent to between $350 and $420.

This clearly shows that in dollar terms and in real purchasing power, the take home pay of academicians has collapsed relative to 2009; in other words, a professor now earns less in real terms than they did in 2009, due to rising inflation and cost of living have been rising – 20% year-on-year through 2025, eroding domestic living standards.

Spiffed by this reality, ASUU has continue to argue that in some African countries, no lecturer earns less than $2,000/month, and professors can make up to $10,000/monthly, as against a stark Nigeria’s N600,000 ceiling, an equivalent of $340.

Obviously, the naira’s slide and high inflation swamped the gains. With the weak naira and impoverished salaries, what you find is a surge in resignations and a mass exodus of professors and lecturers, leaving departments to a struggle of replacing mid-career staff.

ASUU and university leaders have repeatedly flagged short-staffed departments and rising attrition in 2023 to 2025, as pay fell behind costs. The resultant effect is departures are up, recruitment is harder, and promotion pipelines are thinning.

A crisis burgeoned by an undervalued academia

Few weeks ago, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) proposed an upward review in salaries of top political office holders arguing that their current pay packages were paltry. Although the proposal met stiff resistance, it shows that the government appears to prefer other sectors of industry over education, a trend that has serious consequences for national development.

Contrary to the current situation in salary structures, some decades ago, a professor’s salary was within the same range as that of a permanent secretary, however, sadly, today it is far behind that of a politician. There are situations where a Senator who holds a certificate of secondary school is paid higher than a professor.

This has been one of the bone of contentions, with ASUU consistently bringing attention to the historical wage disparity and demanding a salary grade that reflects their position and societal value.

ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, who highlighted that a significant number of lecturers receive salaries slightly above N400, 000, has criticised the government for neglecting the academia in favour of increasing salaries for politicians.

This is as he lamented the development, saying, “well, from experience, Nigerian elite or the political class always look after themselves. So, we’re not surprised that the arms of government that Nigerians are most dissatisfied with are the ones that are getting the pay rise, while those who work day and night to ensure that the country keeps moving, who are making tangible contributions to the growth of this country, are being neglected.

“Our salaries have remained stagnant, and that has affected the quality of lecturers that we can attract into the universities. That has also affected our morale, and because our morale is low, certainly the output would also be affected. And so our salaries have been a major area of concern for our members.”

National President of Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), Dr Niyi Sunmonu said salaries of university lecturers and other workers in the university system have been relatively stagnant since 2009. According to Sunmonu, “salary has remained stagnant since 2009 and there have been some attempts to raise it, but what they have been doing is mere tokenism.

That is simply not enough bearing in mind the economic realities of today. The inflationary pressure in the country is high. “I don’t know how our leaders feel when they go to international conferences and see that they are treating the nation’s intellectuals badly.

Lecturers deserve living wage. We are not beggars and we should not be treated as such. “However, CONUA as a union wants to sound a note of warning that any negotiation about university lecturers’ salary, welfare and others that we are not invited to make our own input will be invalid.

Why many lecturers are quitting

The Nigerian university system is steadily losing talent to foreign institutions from neighboring Ghana to faraway Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. These destinations offer not just better pay, but also stable working environments, research funding, and respect for the academic profession.

According to ASUU, a lecturer in Nigeria earns a fraction of what their counterparts in South Africa or even Kenya takes home monthly. This wage disparity is not merely about numbers; it is about dignity, recognition, and the ability to live a life that reflects the weight of one’s contribution to society.

Despite the policy somersaults by government in an attempt to overhaul the education system, many lecturers have continued to quit their jobs due to some economic and psychological reasons which include; Poor remuneration vis-à-vis real wage collapse where Net take-home pay often falls further after deductions, making side gigs or emigration rational choices;

The unending strikes which erodes motivation and respect for the profession; Withheld or delayed salaries have only succeeded in amplifying perceptions of insecurity; Universities abroad offer multiyear research funding, lighter admin loads, and salaries indexed to inflation, making mid-career exits financially compelling for STEM and health sciences.

Increased workloads in short staffed department occasioned by vacancies and supervision burdens for those who remain, depressing research output and further weakening promotion prospects; Lack of research funding which has led many scholars to fund their own fieldwork and publications; Lecturers complain of being treated as “glorified civil servants” rather than intellectual drivers of national development; and Policy failures, unfulfilled promises and structural neglect.

Impact on students and learning

The consequences are dire; Strikes over unpaid salaries and allowances have become routine, disrupting academic calendars and leaving students frustrated. The few lecturers who stay behind are overworked, handling overcrowded classes without modern teaching tools or incentives to conduct cutting-edge research.

As such, many undergraduates are taught by overworked assistant lecturers with little experience because seasoned professors have left for opportunities abroad. Besides courses being left untaught, research projects drag on and mentorship suffers. Some education experts warn that if the exodus continues, Nigeria’s universities could collapse under the weight of neglect.

According to an education analyst, Dr Aminu Yusuf, “We’re already seeing a hollowing out of our academic system,” If policymakers don’t act fast by reviewing salaries, improving welfare, and valuing education, Nigeria risks losing an entire generation of scholars,” he added.

Juliet Amakor, a final-year Sociology student at the University of Abuja, noted: “My supervisor is overwhelmed with work. He is handling over 18 projects so I hardly get to see him. Sometimes we just send correspondences through mails which is quite confusing and tasking for me. He says half the staff have left and he has more to do.

At the end, it’s we the students that are suffering the most.” Cletus Obioma, a post graduate student of Keffi State University has been on his thesis since 2020 due to an unstable academic system; “first, it was COVIND-19, then ASUU went on a very long strike, when they came back my first supervisor japa (Left).

I managed to carry out my proposal with my second supervisor, but while preparing for my internal defense, she travelled abroad on sabbatical, by the time she got back after almost nine months, she resigned, and that’s in 2024. I have lost interest in the whole programme.”

Experts warn that the nation’s development is at risk. “No country can grow beyond the quality of its universities,” said education consultant, Prof. Grace Oladele. “When the best brains leave, the knowledge gap widens. We are training students to be global competitors with lecturers who themselves are planning to emigrate.”

A lecturer with the University of Abuja noted, “It’s becoming difficult to convince young graduates to pursue academia. I wouldn’t blame them; why spend so many years pursuing a PhD only to end up in poverty, when the corporate world or foreign institutions offer better prospects?”

The lecturer, who hinted on his relocation process, which he described as; “successfully completed,” warned that until compensation catches up with both prices and opportunity costs, Nigeria would keep losing the brains it need to rebuild itself not only in education, but in virtually all sectors.

According to a past Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the low morale and lack of motivation and encouragement were pushing lecturers and professors to search for greener pastures beyond the shores of Nigeria “The lecturers are tired, the morale is low, and lecturers are poorly paid.

Academic staff members are on the edge, itching to leave. The standard of teaching is going down. As Vice Chancellor, I earned N900, 000 as salary. My present salary as a professor, still in the system, is N700, 000. My son saw my pay slip and described it as a joke.

Do you know that some lecturers sleep in the office?” “Our salaries, our condition of service, has always been a product of collective bargaining. And the last time this was done was in 2009. Talking about increases, for instance, this government has made an increase through the minimum wage, but all that was added to our salaries, and it’s for every public service, is N40,000.

“So, professors that were earning a little over N400, 000 have still not been able to get to the N500, 000 mark that you’re talking about, except for professors that have had annual increases for maybe 10, 20 years.”

Dr Friday Omaji, a lecturer with Nasarawa State University, noted that it was a sad situation to see lecturers in other African countries earning a minimum of N2 million monthly as salary in an environment that was stable, with far better research funding and welfare packages For Dr Jude, who recently resigned from a federal university in northern Nigeria to relocate to Canada.

“I love teaching, but passion cannot pay rent or school fees. “After 15 years of teaching, supervising PhD students, and publishing in reputable journals, I take home what a fresh graduate in the banking sector earns in Lagos.

I’ve taught for over 20 years, published books, and supervised countless students, but I still can’t afford a decent home or send my children to good schools,” lamented a senior lecturer at a federal university in Abuja. “When foreign universities advertise positions, many of us don’t even think twice before applying.”

Is the future in jeopardy?

Until the gap in remuneration is bridged and the academic environment improved, Nigerian universities risk becoming shadows of themselves. Already, private universities are springing up with promises of better conditions, but they cannot absorb the thousands of skilled academics leaving the public sector. “Lecturing used to be a noble calling,” recalled a retired professor, Dr. Ibrahim, “but today it is almost an act of self-sacrifice.

If we continue like this, the Nigerian university system will collapse under the weight of neglect.” As the brain drain continues, the question remains: how long can Nigeria afford to underpay its thinkers, and at what cost to the next generation? Many lecturers have reiterated they can no longer continue to teach on empty stomachs or struggle with two or three jobs in a bid to try and survive, meet the growing economic needs and a rising cost of living.

A lecturer with University of Abuja noted; “I’m no longer interested in what ASUU or government decides to do. I have embraced farming and uber as my main source of income and survival now. “I have a large family to feed, my children’s school fees which are no joke are staring me in the face every three to four months.

Sometimes my family has to skip meals. This is definitely not the life I signed up for when I gave up all other juicy opportunities to chase my passion in teaching.” Nigeria’s dream of becoming a knowledge-driven economy cannot be realized if its intellectual workforce continues to be undervalued.

Education experts warn that unless urgent steps are taken to improve pay structures, provide research grants, and create a conducive working environment, the nation risks a total collapse of its tertiary education system. At stake is not just the livelihood of lecturers, but the very quality of education available to millions of Nigerian youths.

Without quality teachers, there can be no quality education and without quality education, Nigeria’s growth aspirations remains a mirage.

According to past and present leaderships of ASUU, bold and deliberate policy reforms are needed—not tomorrow, but today. These include; immediate salary review of lecturers in line with living costs and international benchmarks, implementation of the 2009 agreement especially the release of withheld salaries and agreed allowances, removal of hiring embargoes to reduce workloads and build institutional capacity amongst others.

Recounting his days as President of ASUU, Prof. Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), bemoaned the drastic negative changes in an education system that churned out the best brains of his time.

Regretting the dire consequences of the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) under the then military head of State, Major General Ibrahim Babangida, on the education sector, he lamented that the ASUU agreement thrown out in 1993 by the then minister of Education, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, who claimed no union can hold government to ransom, was the beginning of the unending ASUU crisis and circles of strikes in the country.

Others like him have cautioned that if left unchecked, this crisis could hollow out the entire academic system. It’s not just an education issue; it’s a national security threat. Charting a way forward, Jega said,”the principle that can end this perpetual crisis is honest collective bargaining between government and the unions.”