Poor Oral Health Linked To Chronic Health Problems –Study

A new study led by researchers in Japan has suggested that poor dental health could be a harbinger of chronic illnesses like Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Results of the study were published recently in the ‘Journal of Oral Rehabilitation’.

According to the findings, people with missing teeth, coated tongues and other signs of poor oral health also were more likely to have elevated blood sugar, high cholesterol and diminished kidney function.

“Overall, our results suggest that a decline in oral function can be a risk factor for lifestyle-related diseases.

Thus, maintaining good oral health is the first step in maintaining overall health,” researcher Dr. Mitsuyoshi Yoshida, chair of dentistry and oral-maxillofacial surgery at Fujita Health University in Japan.

For the study, researchers tracked the health of 118 men and women 50 or older. They compared results of dental exams in 2021 with those from physical exams in 2021 and 2023.