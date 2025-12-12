Poor Internet Connectivity Nigeria’s Elections’ Biggest Challenge –Amupitan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday expressed concerns over the poor network performance in the country, saying “technology is not a panacea” for credible elections.

Speaking at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room’s Stakeholders’ Forum on Elections in Abuja, Chairman Joash Amupitan identified poor internet connectivity as the biggest challenge in achieving real-time upload of election results from polling units. The Electoral Act 2022 legalises the use of technology in the conduct of elections.

But said poor network coverage continues to limit full real-time transparency, especially in remote areas despite the success of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Amupitan said over 176,000 polling units in the country are located in remote areas, which makes real-time upload of all results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal a difficult one.

The professor said: “The deployment of BVAS has fundamentally redefined the process. “It ensured that only genuinely accredited voters could cast their ballot, closing the door on overvoting and manual manipulation. “Also, the IReV portal has opened the electoral process to the world, making results available for public scrutiny on Election Day.

This transparency is the new baseline for trust in our process. However, technology is not a panacea. “The nation’s telecommunications network remains a formidable obstacle.

“With over 176,000 polling units, some of which are in remote areas, achieving real-time upload of all results to the IReV remains one of our toughest operational battles. As I have stated before, a tool like the BVAS is only as good as the network it runs on.”

However, the chairman said they are discussing with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and major network providers to improve connectivity.

He also said the commission is exploring alternative transmission technologies and redundancy systems to reduce delays experienced during elections. Apart from the issue of technology, Amupitan decried the persistent low voter turnout during elections.

He said: “To secure democracy, technological integrity must be matched by political accountability. “We recognise that vote-buying and financial inducement derail the will of the people.”