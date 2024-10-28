Poor Governance, Budgetary Allocation Hindering Healthcare In W’Africa – WACP

Share

The West African College of Physicians (WACP) has said poor health budgets and governance failures are the major challenges hindering the development of healthcare services and delivery in West Africa.

President Rose Macauley said this at a news conference to herald the 48th Annual General Scientific Meeting (AGSM) in Abuja.

According to her, the College is not comfortable with the inadequate resources being allocated to the health sector by governments in West African countries.

Recalling the Abuja Declaration which recommended countries should allocate 15 per cent of their GDP to healthcare, Macauley maintained that a country with an annual budget under $1 billion would continue to grapple with issues of insufficient hospital equipment and medications, leading to poor health outcomes and delivery.

According to her, the issues of corruption and poor accountability of the limited resources allocated to health in the West African sub region, have also continued to affect healthcare delivery in the region.

Share

Please follow and like us: