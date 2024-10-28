New Telegraph

October 28, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 28, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Poor Governance, Budgetary…

Poor Governance, Budgetary Allocation Hindering Healthcare In W’Africa – WACP

The West African College of Physicians (WACP) has said poor health budgets and governance failures are the major challenges hindering the development of healthcare services and delivery in West Africa.

President Rose Macauley said this at a news conference to herald the 48th Annual General Scientific Meeting (AGSM) in Abuja.

According to her, the College is not comfortable with the inadequate resources being allocated to the health sector by governments in West African countries.

Recalling the Abuja Declaration which recommended countries should allocate 15 per cent of their GDP to healthcare, Macauley maintained that a country with an annual budget under $1 billion would continue to grapple with issues of insufficient hospital equipment and medications, leading to poor health outcomes and delivery.

According to her, the issues of corruption and poor accountability of the limited resources allocated to health in the West African sub region, have also continued to affect healthcare delivery in the region.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Oborevwori Threatens To Blacklist Contractors, Okays Minimum Wage Payment
Read Next

Enugu To Residents: Ignore Call For Stay-At-Home
Share
Copy Link
×