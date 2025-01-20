Poor Girls Turns Me On – Mr Supranational Nigeria

Share

First Mr Supranational Nigeria, Ugochukwu Nwokolo has stirred controversy on social media following his preference for poor girls.

Nwokolo who spoke in an interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, hosted by the notable OAP, Nedu Wazobia amongst others shared his perspective on dating and marriage.

Speaking on the show, he finds “poor girls” more marriageable and attractive than their wealthier counterparts emphasizing why men should consider marrying one.

According to the model, the poorer women possess a spiritual devotion and fertility advantage that makes them ideal for marriage.

He highlighted their perceived commitment to early morning prayers, specifically mentioning the popular NSPPD prayer sessions, as a quality that turns him on.

Nkolo said: “Poor girls turn me on; the poorer the girl, the more attracted I am to her. Only a poor woman will wake up by 7 a.m. to pray for you, do NSPPD, and pray for her husband. Marry a poor girl, when it comes to fertility, poor women can be so fertile!”

