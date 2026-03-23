Poor Funding Of Nigeria’s Health Sector Worrisome

The outrage triggered by the recent revelation made by the Minister of Health, Prof. Ali Pate, stating that only N36 million out of a N218 billion 2025 capital budget, representing an abysmally low 0.0165% for the health sector was released, underscores the concerns raised by some enlightened Nigerians of the persisting poor funding of the critical sector.

They are therefore calling for prompt intervention. Pate made this known during the Ministry’s 2026 budget defence before the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Service. Shedding light on this saddening situation he told lawmakers that the implementation of the 2025 capital budget was stalled by circumstances beyond the ministry’s control, adding that the meagre release made it practically impossible for the ministry to execute its capital projects for the year.

Pate also explained that though the entire personnel allocation for 2025 was released and fully utilised, the capital component suffered severe funding constraints, largely due to the bottom-up cash planning system operated by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation. Coming up at a period when the country is grappling with a low number of hospitals and clinics, decrepit infrastructure along with a low number of doctors and nurses to patients, the Federal Government should do the needful to save more lives from untimely death.

What more, the situation has been worsened by the mass exodus of seasoned medical personnel to foreign shores where their welfare is far better and the working environment is enabling. In fact, Nigeria’s health expenditure is low, estimated at approximately 4% to 4.3% of its GDP. While federal health allocations have shown nominal increases, the sector’s share of the total government budget remains well below 5%. This is far below the 15%, 2001 Abuja Declaration, which Nigeria was a signatory to.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) over 70% of this spending is out-of-pocket, creating high catastrophic health costs. Without an urgent intervention Nigeria could go down to the rank of countries such as Timor-Leste which has the lowest health expenditure in the world, spending only 1.5% of its GDP on health.

These low percentages, according to the warning from the Global Economy analysts often reflect limited public investment in healthcare. While UNESCO recommends that countries allocate 15% to 20% of their total annual budget to health (notably under SDG 4), it is WHO that recommends governments allocate at least 15% of their annual budget to the health sector.

According to the Nigeria Institute of Health (NIH)Nigeria has approximately between 34,000-40,000 registered hospitals and clinics but only 20% of these are fully functional. To worsen the scenario, while the WHO recommends one doctor to 600 patients Nigeria has four doctors to 10,000 patients. Poor funding therefore, exacerbates a perilous situation.

Furthermore, the Budget Office of the Federation recently released data showing how the country has grossly underfunded the health sector in the past 10 years and how it has consistently short-changed the future of its citizens through abysmal release of budgetary allocations despite having one of the worst health indices in the world and constant disease outbreaks.

A report titled: ‘10-year capital funding gap in Nigeria’s health sector’, has the data showing a wide gap between capital appropriation and the actual release/ utilisation from 2016 to 2025. According to the data, out of about N218.0 billion appropriated for capital projects in 2025, only N36 million was actually released to the sector.

On the way forward, strategies to manage this include prioritising high-impact public health initiatives, improving financial management efficiency, and reducing reliance on out-of-pocket payments

It further showed that in 2024, N434.8 billion was allocated to the sector, while only N65.4 billion, representing 15.06% of the allocation, was released. Further breakdown of the budgetary allocations and releases revealed that in 2023, N134 billion was allocated, with N40.4 billion released representing 30%, 2022 had N134.7 billion allocated, and N87.3 billion released 45%, 2021 had N194 billion allocated, with N93.8bn representing 70% of the total capital budget released and in 2020 N46.5 billion with N23.2 billion released.

The implications of the late release of the budget for health infrastructure are telling on the health status and the Human Development Index (HDI) of the average citizen. Experts on human health agree that implementing a low budget on healthcare delivery generally results in inadequate service delivery, limited access to care, high out-of-pocket expenses for individuals, and poor health outcomes, including lower life expectancy and increased maternal/child mortality.

On the way forward, strategies to manage this include prioritising high-impact public health initiatives, improving financial management efficiency, and reducing reliance on out-ofpocket payments. Now is therefore the best of times to learn from countries which spend adequately on funding health. For instance, the United States leads the world in health expenditure, spending roughly 17-18% of its GDP on health.

Other nations with exceptionally high health spending as a percentage of GDP include Afghanistan (~21%), Tuvalu (~19%), Palau (~14%), and major European economies like Germany (12.27%) and France (11.54%).

That is according to the World Bank Open Data. Doing so for Nigeria means that some of our political leaders who spend huge sums on medical tourism would have no reason to do so. Rather, they will stay back and enjoy the best of healthcare delivery which would also be made available to the millions of long denied citizens. And eventually quality healthcare becomes our common wealth.