Poor Funding: NMA Lagos Warns Of Bleak Future For Nigeria’s Health System

Medical experts and leaders of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch have called on the federal and state governments to urgently increase budgetary allocations to the health sector, warning that chronic underfunding is crippling hospitals, worsening brain drain, and putting citizens’ lives at risk.

Speaking at the opening ceremony and scientific conference of the 2025 NMA Lagos State Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ikeja on Tuesday, past NMA Lagos chairman, Prof. Edamisan Temiye, described Nigeria’s health financing as “grossly inadequate.”

He noted that despite a 2001 African Union declaration recommending at least 15 per cent of national budgets for health, Nigeria’ health budget has remained at four to five per cent for the past decade.

“We are having around one-third of the minimum to take care of our people,” he said. “Our hospitals are not properly equipped, we have shortage of manpower, our health insurance is dysfunctional, and Nigeria today has one of the lowest life expectancies in Africa. Our women are dying from having children, and we lose many children before the age of five.

It is not acceptable.” Prof. Temiye also linked the country’s worsening doctor migration crisis to poor remuneration and unsafe work conditions. “Why won’t they leave when the system cannot provide what they need to save lives?” he asked.

“We must improve salaries, provide modern equipment, and make the system safe. Otherwise, the future of the medical profession in Nigeria is very bleak.”

Dr. Babajide Kehinde Saheed, chairman of NMA Lagos State, echoed this concern, describing the nation’s current allocation of 4.2 per cent as “the lowest level in years.” He compared Nigeria with Botswana and South Africa, which dedicate up to 80 per cent of their budgets to health. “This shows the government is not serious about health,” he said.

“If they cannot reach the 15 per cent target, they should at least raise allocation to eight to10 per cent. Without it, our hospitals cannot be rehabilitated, research will suffer, and mortality will keep rising.

The government must wake up from this slumber.” For Prof. Oladapo Ashiru, a pioneer of in-vitro fertilisation in Sub-Saharan Africa, the link between health, education, and national growth cannot be ignored. “A nation that is healthy becomes a productive nation,” he said.

“In the early independence era, health and education were treated as the most important foundations of development. That focus is what drove progress in Western Nigeria.

Today, instability and brain drain are eroding the system, even in the private sector.” Adding his voice, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, First Vice-President of the NMA, warned that Nigeria is “on the verge of breaking” as a result of an alarming doctor-to-patient ratio.

“One doctor now attends to about 10,000 people instead of the recommended 600,” he lamented. “Doctors are overwhelmed, falling sick, and even dying because there is no proper welfare or support for them. If we want doctors to stay, they must be appreciated, properly remunerated, and given hope for the future here in Nigeria.”

The conference, themed “A Critical Appraisal of Nigeria’s Budgetary Allocations to Health: Negotiating for Better Medical Salary Scale and Relativity for Medical Doctors,” ended with a collective call on the government to urgently raise health funding and improve welfare for doctors. Prof. Temiye summed it up: “Otherwise, the future of the medical profession in Nigeria is very bleak.”