Poor Financing Behind Non-Completion Of Okene-Auchi Roads, Others – Agba

The immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has attributed the delay of construction on the Okene-Auchi-Benin highway road project to poor financing.

Fielding questions from journalists in Benin City, Edo State, at the weekend, Agba disclosed that Tax Credit funding has been secured for the N75 billion road project which the contract was awarded 15 years ago.

He explained that contractors handling the projects which are in four sections, were yet to return to the site because of the Federal Government’s delay in the argumentation (variation) of their contracts.

Agba also disclosed that the Benin-Warri road construction which is to cost N290 billion has been approved on a Tax Credit basis, adding that the project has been divided into three sections.

He called for a change of the Procurement Law, pointing out that the law in its extant form distorts and prolongs contract award and execution.

Agba further told newsmen that he was under pressure to run for the governorship of Edo State next year but he is yet to take a decision as he was still consulting on the issue.

“I have the capacity and qualifications to run. If the opportunity avails itself, I will run”, he said.