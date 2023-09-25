Poor Economy Reason Nigeria’s 63rd Anniversary’ll Be Low Key – FG

The Federal Government has said it opted to mark the nation’s 63rd independence anniversary in low key because of the economic realities the country is presently facing.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who gave this reason at a press conference on Monday, also blamed the security situation presently ravaging the country.

The SGF who unveiled a programme of activities lined up to mark the anniversary, said President Bola Tinubu approved a low-key celebration because of the nation’s poor economy.

He gave an analogy of a household whose head is ill-disposed and said such a family would defer every celebration until its head recovers.

Akume however said the government is tackling the challenges, adding, “The government is fully aware of the economic challenges that Nigerians are confronted with since the removal of the fuel subsidy as well as the impact of the global economic downturn.

“The government is working assiduously to provide the necessary palliatives so as to mitigate such challenges and also the provision of buses to ease hardship on transportation among others.

“At the same time, the government is engaging with Labour in order to address areas of concern for the well-being of all Nigerian workers and Nigerians generally.”

He gave the theme of the anniversary as “Nigeria @63, Renewed Hope for Unity & Prosperity,” and praised the desire of Nigerians to embrace democracy with its core values and practices as the best form of governance, “Despite political tremors and a wave of coups in some parts of the ECOWAS sub-region.”

The SGF underscored the importance of this year’s independence celebration, noting that the nation will be witnessing “an unbroken democratic record since 1999, as well as the seamless, successful, and peaceful presidential transition programme from one government to another.

“Therefore, this calls for celebration and we are thankful to God and Nigerians for making this possible.”

He stated that democracy affords the citizens the opportunity through elective structures and processes to effectively participate in the affairs of their country.

According to him, “The relationship between the people and government in representative democracy is symbiotic: while the citizens support the government, the government provides security, protects, and enhances their interests.”

The SGF noted that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is anchored on “improve food security; guarantee end to poverty; improve security; economic growth and job creation; access to capital; improve the playing field on which people and particularly companies operate; respect for the rule of law; and fight against corruption.”

As part of activities marking the nation’s 63rd anniversary, according to Akume, include an anniversary symposium/public lecture, which will be held Thursday, September 28, at the State House Conference Center by 10 am; a lecture on Friday at the National Mosque Conference Center at 10 am, while Juma’at prayer will hold that same day by 1 pm at the National Mosque.

There will be a presidential broadcast on Sunday, October 1 at 7 a.m., and an inter-denominational church service at the National Christian Center at 10 a.m.

The usual military parade will however held on Monday, October 2 at the presidential villa, at 9 a.m.

Akume said no foreign head of state or dignitary is invited to witness the anniversary.