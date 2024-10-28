Poor Diet: Experts Warns Against Scurvy, Vitamin C Deficiency Disease

Share

Against the background of current inflation resulting in rising cost of living, a situation that is driving more Nigerians into poverty, a public health expert has cautioned that persistent absence of vegetables and fruits in the diets of citizens can result in the development of scurvy, a disease caused by a serious vitamin C deficiency.

This is coming on the heels of a new study which warned Britons and people in other parts of the world that poor diet could be blamed for scurvy, an ancient disease making a 21stcentury comeback.

Considering the high cost of living, most people will prefer to take their basic meal including rice, yams beans among others without needed vegetables and fruits, which are the source of vitamin C, known to prevent scurvy, said Dr. Rotimi Adesanya, a Fellow, Academy of Public Health.

Scurvy is a disease caused by a serious vitamin C deficiency. Not eating enough fruits and vegetables is the main cause of the disease. Left untreated, scurvy can lead to bleeding gums, loosened teeth and bleeding under the skin.

Treatment for the condition includes getting plenty of vitamin C in the diet. Vitamin C, which is found in fruits and vegetables, and is essential to keep the skin, blood vessels and ligaments healthy.

Adesanya who is also the director of Medical Services, Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, has urged Federal and State governments to begin the supplementation of vitamin C for vulnerable citizens in communities.

