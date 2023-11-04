Poor Cooking: 15-month-old Marriage Dissolved

As a result of his wife’s poor cooking and lack of manners, the 15-month-old marriage of a sales attendant, Stephen Akinseloye, has been put to an end. The marriage was dissolved by a Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. It would be recalled that the sales attendant, who lives in the Elewu- ra-Challenge area in Ibadan, informed the Customary Court that his wife, Opeyemi, had caused him so much pain by her immaturity.

In handing down his judgement, the President of the Customary Court, Chief Ademola Odunade, declared that Opeyemi was responsible for the damage done to her relationship because she failed to acquire the basic requirements for living a happy marital life. Consequently, the Customary Court’s President, dissolved the marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as reasons.

The court also granted custody of the only child of the dissolved marriage to Opeyemi. Chief Odunade ordered Akinseloye to pay N4,000 monthly for the child’s upkeep. While the case lasted, Akinseloye in his testimony insisted that, “Opeyemi cannot make simple eba. She puts too much salt in the food. I have shown her and corrected her, but she has refused to learn.

“She is also clumsy. She destroyed by Plasma TV and lies about minor things. “She has also refused to join me in prayers. I am a Catholic. She keeps going to Celestial Church.’’ But Opeyemi, who opposed the suit, denied some allegations made against her. Instead, Opeyemi pointed accusing fingers at her husband for being a flirt.