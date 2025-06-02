Poor Conduct Of SSCE Due To Compromise – WAEC

Share

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday said the conduct of the May-June 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) was poorly handled due to a noticeable compromise on the examination papers before the exercise.

The Head of National Office, WAEC Nigeria, Josiah Dankut, revealed this in his oral testimony at the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education Bodies’ investigation into midnight examinations at the National Assembly.

He disclosed that there was a noticeable compromise on the English Language papers that resulted in hitches in the conduct of the examination in many states of Nigeria.

According to him, WAEC had noticed that the paper had leaked three days before the examination day, adding that it was due to a logistics challenge. “Normally, when things like this happen, we institute an investigation. We are in the process of treating this matter legally’ he stated.

He explained that the leakage of the compulsory paper was due to the inability of the examination body to print its question papers, adding that it had been contracting the printing to printing companies for seventy-three years.

On the conduct of the examination, the top official of the examination body said that there were a lot of things that went wrong.

He had earlier hinted that the vehicle that conveyed the examination papers to Taraba had developed a fault on its way to the state capital, Jalingo, resulting in late-night examinations by students.

Meanwhile, the House Committee Chairman, Oforji Oboku, had called on the examination body to explain the reason behind the woeful conduct of the examination, leading to midnight examinations.

He apologised to Nigerian parents and assured that the House committee will not allow such an incident that happened to recur again in the education sector.

At the meeting, some members of the committee, including Hon Amobi Ogar (LP, Abia), Dagomie Abiante (PDP, Rivers) and Billy Osawaru (PDP, Edo) insisted that WAEC must purge itself of poor conduct of examination nationwide.

