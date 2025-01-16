Poor Auditing System Aiding Corruption in Nigeria, Say Reps

Share

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has attributed weaknesses in the nation’s auditing and accounting systems to facilitating corruption in the country.

Chairman of PAC, Bamidele Salam stated this at the budget defence session with the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation (OAuGF).

According to him, the resultant pervasive corruption is depriving the government of much needed revenue to function and deliver the needed development in the country.

The chairman noted that “There are a lot of monies that ought to accrue to the government that we are losing as a result of weaknesses in our accounting systems, weaknesses in auditing, weaknesses in general financial management architecture. “And this also has reflected even in the budget performance of the Auditor General’s office.

“The committee raised a few observations also on the need for the Auditor General to expand its coverage of major Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government in a manner that will put greater attention on the places that have more of the revenue. “There are some of the major agencies of government that have not been well audited in the last couple of years.”

