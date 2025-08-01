‘Poor Access To Technical Education Fuelling Unemployment’

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, has said the poor access to technical education in the country is largely responsible for the growing unemployment in the country.

While calling for a change in the county’s educational system, he said that the future of youth development was negatively impacted by the absence of adequate provision of access to gain higher educational qualification in technical and vocational education.

The speaker, who gave his views at the opening of public hearing on three bills to establish vocational and technical institutions in the country, organised by the House Committee on Federal Polytechnic and Higher Technical Eduction in Abuja, emphasised the need for practical and technical skills to tackle rising youth unemployment.

The bills are A Bill for an Act for the establishment of Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Zaki Biam, Benue sponsored by Rep. Solomon Wombo.

A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of National Institute for Technical and Vocational Education Bogoro, Bauchi State sponsored by Rep. Jafaru Leko.

A Bill for an Act for the establishment of Federal Vocational and Skills Acquisition College, Ilaro, Ogun State to make provision for Research, Teaching Institution and Training on Vocational and Skills Acquisition and for Related Matters by Rep. Abiodun Akinla.

The Speaker said that the main objective of establishing higher technical institutions was to expand options for access to quality higher technical and vocational education for the Nigerian youth.

According to him, available statistics indicate that about 55 per cent of our youth are either unemployed or underemployed due to shortage of practical and technical skills demanded by today’s labour market.

“There has been an increasing recognition of the important role that science, technical and vocational education play in national development.

“With the emergence of new technologies such as Artificial -Intelligence, Robotics, Machine Learning and Big Data, it is no longer sufficient for our educational institutions to merely impart theoretical knowledge.

“We must, therefore, equip our youth with practical skills that will enable them to thrive in an ever-evolving technologically driven job market and be up to date with the trend in the tech ecosystem.

“The 10th House, ‘The People’s House’, is a responsive institution that recognises the critical importance of technical education as a key driver in actualising our National economic reform and growth.

“It is for this reason that we ourselves, through our 10th Legislative Agenda to work and ensure that technical education in Nigeria must not only be qualitative, but also be accessible,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman House Committee on Federal Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education, Rep. Fuad Laguda (APC-Lagos), said that the bills sought to promote entrepreneurship studies and skill acquisition to empower Nigerians with skills to become employable.

He said that the bills also sought to create more jobs in the country and enable youths excel anywhere in the country.

“I want to assure you that this committee is committed to welcoming insightful ideas and innovations that support these bills to establish education institutions that will equip our youths with technical knowledge, modern skills and profitable knowledge,” he said.