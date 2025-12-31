Poor Access To Funding, Infrastructure, Others Hampering Devt –Makinde

The Arts and Culture sector in this outgoing year 2025 has been described as a year of mixed fortunes – with series of activities, amid challenges.

A significant feature of the events, apart from sustaining its vibrancy, artistic heritage and creativity, is its focus on policy reform, infrastructure development, with the emergence of new projects, including cultural, theatre, film and literary festivals, to showcase and stimulate interest in the creative sector.

From music to our movie industry (Nollywood), to literature, live theatre and the visual arts, Nigeria creatives have continued to showcase their creativity, resilience and industry.

A major highlight of the events was the reopening of the nation’s cultural monument and creative hub, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, on October 1, to coincide with Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, after major renovations by the CBN and Bankers’ Committee, and being renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in honour of the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

The opening was marked with pomp and ceremony, and it was expected usher in a new era for the nation’s creative hub. President Bola Tinubu led the unveiling, highlighting its role in revitalizing Nigeria’s cultural heritage and a boost for the creative economy. The Centre was poised to be a vibrant hub for local and international events, attracting artists, tourists, and investment.

However, months after its opening, the Centre is still under lock and key. Despite growing interest in the creative economy, inclusion in Nigerian theatre and arts is still limited by poor access to funding, infrastructure concentration in Lagos/ Abuja, language dominance (English over indigenous languages), and weak disability access in venues, notes the President of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP).

According to him, many community-based practitioners, women, and young creatives outside urban centres remain excluded from decision-making, grants, and platforms, making participation uneven and elitist.

He noted that in terms of Policy changes with the most significant impact, include “1increased government rhetoric around the creative economy, renewed engagement with copyright reform, and selective state-level support for cultural festivals helped raise visibility for theatre and performance arts, though implementation remained inconsistent.

Where impact was felt most was at state and local levels that supported cultural hubs, festivals, or public–private partnerships, rather than at the federal level where policy execution lagged behind announcements.

The NANTAP President also noted that advocacy priorities for Nigerian theatre in 2026 include sustainable public funding mechanisms, creativefriendly tax incentives, protection of intellectual property, and the development of functional performance spaces nationwide.

“Equally important is embedding theatre in education, strengthening professional standards, and ensuring practitioners are represented in cultural policymaking,” he said, noting that the biggest challenge—and opportunity—is sustainability.

“Rising production costs, limited grants, and weak audience purchasing power threaten theatre practice, yet digital platforms, campus-based hubs, diaspora collaborations, and cultural tourism offer new pathways for growth if properly structured and supported.

“If one thing could change, it would be the shift from ad-hoc patronage to structured, transparent, and institutional funding for the arts.

A consistent national and state-level arts funding framework—managed with accountability—would professionalize theatre practice, reduce precarity, and allow Nigerian arts and culture to thrive as both a social and economic force.”