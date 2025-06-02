Ponzi Scourge: SEC Urges Vigilance To Protect Investors, Economy

Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a stern warning against the persistent rise of Ponzi schemes in Nigeria, calling for heightened vigilance among investors and stronger collaboration among regulators to stem their destructive impact on the economy.

Delivering a paper titled “Ponzi Schemes: Avoiding the Pitfalls of Illegality” at a Capital Market Enlightenment Programme organised by the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN), the Head of SEC’s Enforcement Department, Dr. Sa’ad Abdulsalam, warned that the unchecked proliferation of fraudulent investment outfits continues to erode public trust in Nigeria’s formal capital market.

“Ponzi schemes thrive on deception, exploiting investor ignorance and economic desperation. Their consequences ripple far beyond individual losses—they destabilise financial systems and diminish confidence in legitimate investment platforms,” Abdulsalam declared.

He traced Nigeria’s troubled history with such schemes—from the Umanah Umanah operations of the 1990s to Nospecto in the early 2000s, and the infamous MMM saga that rocked millions in the 2010s.

In 2010 alone, he revealed, the SEC uncovered more than 400 illegal fund managers.

According to him, the allure of high, unrealistic returns during times of economic hardship, coupled with widespread misinformation and low financial literacy, continues to fuel public susceptibility.

Digital platforms, he added, now allow fraudulent actors to reach thousands within seconds, complicating regulatory oversight.

