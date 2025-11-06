Ponzi Schemes As Growing Regulators’ Nightmare

With about N316 billion estimated to have been lost by undiscerning investors to Ponzi schemes and illegal investments, the proliferation of shrewd investment outfits calls for finance sector regulators’ collaboration, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Driven by desperation to “cash out,” many Nigerians have had their entire income gathered over time wiped out by a stroke of an investment decision that is patently fueled by greed. From the 80s, when Nigeria’s financial space was jolted by the entrance of a shrewd investment outfit called “Umana-Umana” or “Umana Bank,” there hasn’t been a respite for the entire financial space.

Both the operators and regulators in the Nigeria finance system have been kept on their toes by investment schemes that thrive on fraud. The Ponzi scheme is a major concern for government agencies overseeing investment space. More importantly, its proliferation and wide-open embrace by undiscerning investors across jurisdictions is a troubling headache for finance sector regulators.

Investing in the scheme results in financial ruin for the vast majority of the scheme participants. Genuine investments are guided by rules and regulations provided by regulators appointed by the government. No genuine investment regulated by an agency of the government offers bogus Return on Investment (ROI). It is not possible to genuinely “get rich” through a Ponzi scheme.

Proliferation

The birth of Umana Bank in the late 80s marked the unfortu- nate entrance of a fraudulent investment outfit in the Nigerian finance space. With it, all manner of shrewd investment outfits followed suit. Investments in Ponzi schemes promise high returns with little risk to investors. Operators of the scheme rely on funds from new investors to pay returns to earlier investors rather than generating profit from legitimate business activities.

Regulatory bodies in Nigeria, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have flagged and prosecuted numerous fraudulent investment schemes (Ponzi schemes) that are not authorised to operate in the country.

Shrewd investment outfits, such as MMM Nigeria, were some of the most infamous Ponzi schemes. It promised 30 per cent monthly returns and led to losses of over N18 billion for millions of Nigerians in 2016. Others are Galaxy Transportation and Construction Services, Nospecto Oil and Gas, an oil- and gas-related “wonder bank” scheme.

Yuan Dong (YDEC), a scheme that offered high short-term re- turns until it got sealed by the SEC in 2017. Other fraudulent investment outfits that sprang up included CBEX Global/CBBE, MBA Forex & Capital Investment Ltd, and Chinmark Group.

Losses in focus

The government’s regulatory bodies have had to roll up their sleeves in a nonstop trail of Ponzi scheme operators. Apart from financial losses inflicted on the economy, the unregulated scheme is eroding investors’ confidence.

Speaking with the journalists last week in Abuja at a training session organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Ponzi schemes, AbdulRasheed Dan-Abu, SEC’s Head of the FinTech and Innovation Department, said Nigerians lost about N316 billion to Ponzi schemes and illegal fund managers over the years. He attributed the huge losses to greed and ignorance.

AbdulRasheed described Ponzi schemes as fraudulent investment operations that pay returns to old investors from money collected from new entrants rather than from any genuine business activity. “These schemes are not really doing anything. They are just collecting people’s money and using it to pay the initial investors. At some point, when there are no new investors, the whole thing crashes and the operators disappear,” he said.

According to him, the desire for instant wealth has made many Nigerians fall victim. “Everybody just wants to get rich today. That is actually what makes people fall into this trap. Even the people who are greedy now are more educated than those who experienced Charles Ponzi’s first scheme.

Education has not stopped greed,” he noted. Dan-Abu recalled how notorious schemes such as MMM Nigeria lured thousands with promises of 30 percent monthly returns. He said some victims even reinvested after the collapse. “Even after MMM shut down, they came back and told people that if you pay a certain amount, you will get access to your lost money. People still paid.

That shows you how greed blinds people,” he said. He also recounted how a fraudulent scheme called New Nation, Women in Oil, disguised itself as a government-endorsed empower- ment program and trapped 155,000 rural women. “Many sold their houses and cars to invest because they believed it was real. It tells you how dangerous this thing is when people do not ask questions,” he said.

The SEC presentation showed that investors lost N100 million each in Cow Lane and Durrell Nigeria Ltd, N235 million in NowNow Alert, N400 million each in G-Circle Investment and Box Value Trading, and N900m in Yuan Dong. Dantata Success and Prof Coy accounted for between N1.2 billion and N2 billion, Famzi Intbiz swallowed N2.5 billion, while Bara

Finance cost N3.5 billion. Galaxy Construction and Transportation took over N7 billion, and MMM Nigeria wiped away N18 billion. Nospecto Oil and Gas and other so-called wonder banks consumed N106.9 billion, while the single biggest case still under investigation is put at more than N174 billion.

“They promise high returns with little or no risk. But there is no business in the world where you can make a lot of money in a short time without risk. It is not possible,” he said. He urged investors to always check with the Commission before committing funds.

“Anytime you see an invest- ment that looks new, the first thing you should do is ask if it is registered with the SEC. It is your sweat, your hard-earned money. If it is not registered, it is already illegal,” he warned. Dan-Abu also appealed to journalists to support the campaign against Ponzi schemes.

“The press can really help us. If you write about this once a week, you could save thousands of people. Tomorrow, it might be your son, your cousin, or your neighbor. It is not about foolishness; it depends on who the victim spoke to and what he believed,” he said.

Adoption of AI and blockchain as combat

Given the level of sophistication in the Ponzi scheme operations, the SEC has had to equip and scale up its supervision to gaslight the Ponzi scheme. To combat illicit investments, the commission is deploying blockchain analytics tools and artificial intelligence (AI) to trace transactions, detect fraud, and improve cybersecurity.

Director-General of the Commission, Dr Emomotimi Agama, emphasized this point last week, saying Nigeria cannot afford to lag in regulating digital assets, insisting that robust oversight is critical to protect investors and build trust in the financial system.

Represented by the SEC’s Head of External Relations, Efe Ebelo, the commission’s DG said digital assets were no longer a fringe experiment but had become “a structural pillar of modern finance” that demanded the same level of transparency, accountability, and investor protection as traditional markets.

“Regulation is not about restriction; it is about building trust, ensuring that innovation serves progress and not predation,” Agama said. He noted that Nigeria ranked among the world’s top adopters of digital assets, with more than a third of the population involved in crypto-related activity, but warned that the rapid growth had also created fertile ground for scams, phishing attacks, and fake wallet applications.

According to him, the SEC’s 2022 rules on digital assets set out a framework for virtual asset service providers, anchored on licensing, compliance with antimoney laundering standards, and transparency in monitoring transactions.

He said the Commission was working with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to freeze illicit wallets and recover criminal proceeds, while also deploying blockchain analytics tools to trace suspicious transactions. “Worldwide, regulators face the same paradox. Clamp down too hard, and innovation migrates offshore; regulate too softly, and systemic risks multiply.

Our duty is to strike the right balance,” he said. Agama stressed that the future of finance was digital but must remain ethical, transparent, and trustworthy. “In this new frontier of finance, trust is the ultimate currency, and as regulators, our highest duty is to preserve it,” he added.

Last line

For meaningful breakthroughs to be recorded in the war against the Ponzi scheme, finance space regulators led by the SEC must collaborate in the area of advocacy and public enlightenment.