Ponzi Scheme: Between Regulator’s Caution And Victims’ Gullibility

In the last two weeks, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) found it necessary to caution Nigerians against falling prey to activities of fraudulent investment outfit operators, especially Ponzi schemes.

The renewed concern has much to do with the recent scourge, which involved CEBEX, the Ponzi scheme operators, that reportedly scammed some Nigerians of their hard earned money said to be in the region of N1.3 trillion.

While the victims are yet to recover from the trauma, SEC, besides the series of warnings for Nigerians to back off non-registered investment firms, sounded another alarm last week, advising would be ‘investors’ to steer clear of an organization called Silverkuun.

Caution amid gullibility

With some Nigerians still becoming gullible and falling victims to such scam, the capital market regulator has found it worthwhile to also follow closely in order to eliminate the scourge in the country.

Specifically, SEC issued a stern warning to Nigerians, urging them to steer clear of Silverkuun Investment Cooperative Society and Silverkuun Limited.

In a circular released from its Abuja headquarters, the apex capital market regulator disclosed that Silverkuun was not licensed to operate in any capacity within Nigeria’s capital market and cautioned the public against transacting with the entity or its representatives.

“The Commission hereby informs the public that Silverkuun Investment Cooperative Society/Silverkuun Limited is not registered to operate in any capacity in the Nigerian Capital Market,” the SEC stated.

The watchdog emphasized that the group had been falsely presenting itself as an investment adviser and fund manager—activities strictly regulated under Nigerian capital market laws.

“Transacting in the capital market with unregistered and unregulated entities exposes investors to financial risk including fraud and potential loss of investment,” the Commission warned.

The development is the latest in SEC’s widening crackdown on rogue operators exploiting regulatory loopholes to prey on unsuspecting investors.

SEC reiterated its commitment to investor protection, urging the public to verify the registration status of any capital market operator via its dedicated portal: http://www. sec.gov.ng/cmos.

Regulator’s aggression

SEC’s Director General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, doubled down on the Commission’s zero-tolerance stance, promising swift and decisive action against all illegal operators.

“We will shut down their operations and the promoters will be made to face the full weight of the law,” Agama declared, adding that new reforms under the impending Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 would tighten oversight of digital assets and virtual platforms.

ISA 2025, a landmark reform, is set to formally bring digital assets under SEC’s regulatory net, requiring mandatory registration for all Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) and digital asset exchanges.

The move, according to Agama, is designed to close the legal gray area exploited by Ponzi-like schemes masquerading as fintech or crypto firms.

As part of its broader investor protection strategy, the Commission is also ramping up financial literacy through digital campaigns, podcasts, and the integration of capital market education into school curricula nationwide.

“These measures are designed not just to shut down the bad actors, but to empower Nigerians to spot and avoid them,” Agama said.

The SEC’s latest alert comes amid rising concern over the proliferation of fraudulent schemes in Nigeria’s informal financial space, many of which promise unrealistic returns and vanish with investor funds.

The Commission had again issued a stern warning against the persistent rise of Ponzi schemes in Nigeria, calling for heightened vigilance among investors and stronger collaboration among regulators to stem their destructive impact on the economy.

Delivering a paper titled “Ponzi Schemes: Avoiding the Pitfalls of Illegality” at a Capital Market Enlightenment Programme organised by the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN), the Head of SEC’s Enforcement Department, Dr. Sa’ad Abdulsalam, warned that the unchecked proliferation of fraudulent investment outfits continues to erode public trust in Nigeria’s formal capital market.

“Ponzi schemes thrive on deception, exploiting investor ignorance and economic desperation.

Their consequences ripple far beyond individual losses—they destabilise financial systems and diminish confidence in legitimate investment platforms,” Abdulsalam declared.

He traced Nigeria’s troubled history with such schemes—from the Umanah Umanah operations of the 1990s to Nospecto in the early 2000s, and the infamous MMM saga that rocked millions in the 2010s. In 2010 alone, he revealed, the SEC uncovered more

than 400 illegal fund managers.

According to him, the allure of high, unrealistic returns during times of economic hardship, coupled with widespread misinformation and low financial literacy, continues to fuel public susceptibility.

Digital platforms, he added, now allowed fraudulent actors to reach thousands within seconds, complicating regulatory oversight. “These are not just financial crimes—they are human tragedies,” Abdulsalam said.

“When life savings are lost, entire households are thrown into chaos, with long-lasting social and psycho logical damage.”

While the SEC has ramped up efforts to curb the menace, Abdulsalam admitted that challenges remain, especially in terms of limited enforcement resources and the increasing sophistication of scam operators.

To counter the threat, he said the Commission had intensified public sensitisation through school programmes, radio, TV campaigns, and online education targeted at various demographics.

It also publishes lists of licensed operators to help the public verify the authenticity of investment firms. “When illegal operations are detected, we act decisively.

We seal off premises and initiate prosecution—civil and criminal—through the Investments and Securities Tribunal and the courts,” Abdulsalam noted.

He stressed that the Commission’s approach included interagency coordination through the Financial Services Regulation Coordinating Committee, which brings together key stakeholders such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

“Ponzi schemes do not respect boundaries, so our enforcement response must be equally borderless and unified,” he said. Abdulsalam concluded with a strong message to the investing public: “No investment opportu-nity is worth your livelihood.

If the returns sound too good to be true, they probably are. The SEC remains committed to safeguarding the capital market, but investor vigilance is our first line of defense.”

Shortly before the above reports and warnings, stakeholders in financial market circles had restated the depth of financial insecurity as propelled by operators deeply involved in Ponzi schemes.

Investor confidence concerns

According to David Adonri, Principal Partner at Highcap Securities Limited, “the biggest challenge facing the capital market right now is the proliferation of Ponzi schemes,” he said in a pre-CMC interview.

“These fraudulent investment schemes are eroding investor confidence and diverting funds away from legitimate avenues.” He stressed that SEC had done quite a lot on the matter so far.

Adonri noted that while SEC has the legal framework to combat these schemes, enforcement has lagged, stressing that “it’s time to move from legislation to action. Perpetrators must face consequences to protect unsuspecting retail investors.”

CBEX

Nigerians, who fell victims to the operation of CBEX, have a lot to lament as they allowed themselves to be taken unawares even after such schemes like the infamous MMM drained people of their wealth.

Thousands of Nigerians were thrown into tears following the realization that the funds they invested in CBEX had gone the way of others in the past. The platform promised investors 100 per cent Return On Investment in 30 days.

It eventually crashed after the money in their investors’ wallets vanished. As the victims laments over the losses engendered through their gullibility, they are, however, not left alone as promises by the authorities point towards the path of recovery.

Ray of hope

The Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, recently disclosed that the Commission had recovered part of the money invested by Nigerians in the scheme. “We have gone far with CBEX. We have been able to recover a reasonable amount of money,” he said.

While noting that the stolen money was in cryptocurrency, Olukoyode acknowledged that the agency experienced difficulties while converting the funds back to dollars in cash.

According to him, “even though in the crypto wallet, the same way the money was taken from them, there is no way you will get them in dollars. There is no way you get the dollars in cash without necessarily going through the same process.

“We have met with people. People are talking. Like I said, we are not going to give out too much because we don’t want the process to be truncated.

“We are still after quite a number of people that we have declared wanted. We are still investigating a lot of wallets.”

Last line

Although the promises appeal to the victims’ emotions, such are seen by many as just a soothing balm as most of the victims have moved on with their lives as usual.

