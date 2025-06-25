Ponzi: Inside Nigeria’s Unending Plague Fuelled By Fintech

Share

In the fading echoes of the 2016 MMM debacle—a Russian-style Ponzi scheme that lured over three million Nigerians with a tantalising promise of 30% monthly returns—the expectation was that the country had learned a painful lesson.

But far from extinguishing the getrich-quick mentality, MMM became the baptismal fire for a new generation of digital-age fraud, rebranded with sleek user interfaces, buzzwords like “financial inclusion” and “blockchain,” and a disturbing air of legitimacy.

Today, Nigeria is ensnared in a deeper, more complex web of scams dressed in the garb of fintech innovations, crypto assets, and loan apps. At first glance, these platforms exude modernity and promise. Behind the gloss, however, lies the age-old bait: effortless wealth and quick returns.

From Lagos to Lokoja, Ibadan to Aba, a silent epidemic grows—fattened by economic desperation, digital illiteracy, and regulatory inertia.

From MMM to CBex: Scammer’s Evolution

Ponzi schemes in Nigeria have undergone a digital facelift. The likes of RackSterli, InksNation, and Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative were mere preludes.

Then came CBex (Crypto Bridge Exchange)—a purported crypto-style investment platform that promised up to 20% returns daily. That figure alone should have been a red flag.

But to the thousands who flocked in, driven by WhatsApp testimonies and curated social media buzz, it felt like salvation. CBex collapsed in April 2025, evaporating over ₦1.3 trillion in investors’ funds.

In the aftermath, reports emerged of suicides, broken homes, and devastated pensioners. What made CBex particularly egregious was its illusion of credibility—it had a mobile app, customer service lines, and marketing material rivaling that of legitimate banks.

“What we are witnessing is not just another scam—it is a full-fledged public health emergency with psychological and economic consequences. People are not only losing money; they are losing their sense of stability and future,” says Barrister Raph Udo.

Dark underbelly

While Ponzi schemes outrightly lie about their business models, many fintech lending apps in Nigeria operate in murky legal zones—technically not illegal, yet morally dubious.

Apps such as CashCredit, LCredit, Cashbus (9Cash), Somemoney (Borrownow), Ymoney, etc market themselves as financial lifelines. But beneath the surface lies a trap of punishing interest rates—some as high as 30–45% per month—and disgrace tactics that would shock medieval debt collectors.

Defaulting borrowers have had their names, photos, and contact lists blasted to friends and family, often labelled as criminals or fraudsters. “These apps are fintech in name only.

They operate without the consumer protections required of traditional lenders, exploiting Nigerians under the guise of innovation,” Barister Udo told New Telegraph.

A very reliable client to PalmCredit shared his sad experience in one occasion when he accessed credit from the loan app. He took to his X handle to narrate his ordeal, urging FCCP to shut down Palmcredit.

“I repaid an earlier unsolicited loan on December 10, 2024. The loan was supposed to be due on January 10, 2025. Palmcredit automatically advanced another unsolicited loan of N99,770 to me.

The disbursement is automatic. I immediately returned the money to them. To my greatest surprise, they have charged me interest of N51,227.94. I did not request for this loan, neither did I use the money as it was paid back immediately.

Kindly investigate this and other harrowing experiences that Palmcredit has been subjecting Nigerians into, due to the current hardship in the country,” the man wrote.

Another regular user of fintech loans apps who pleaded anonymity urged the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection (FCCP) agency to disband all those with loans offers of less than one month duration.

“FCCP should find a way to take out all the loan apps with duration less than one month, by so doing the temptation of luring innocent less privileged Nigerians into collecting cursed money and after six days they come threatening and using all forms blackmail or defamatory tools against the customers,” the customer stated.

Efforts by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to delist such apps from Google’s Play Store have yielded limited success. Like hydra heads, they vanish and resurface under new names.

Over 10 schemes busted

Between January and June 2025, Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cracked down on no fewer than 10 illegal investment entities. The list is a rogue’s gallery of digital deception:

CBEX (Crypto Bridge Exchange)

ZugaCoin and SamZuga GPT Tofro.com Silverkuun Investment Cooperative Society Punisher Coin ($PUN) Pro-Vest (Promiseland Estate and Construction Ltd) Property World Africa Network (PWAN Max) UYJ Multitrade Limited (My Share) Sapphire Scents Limited CMTrading

These platforms were flagged for operating without regulatory clearance, misleading the public, and engaging in outright fraud.

Yet many had existed for months—some even years—before being blacklisted. “Until a complaint is filed, there is often little we can do proactively,” admitted Dr. Emomotimi Agama,

As digital tools empower fraudsters at a scale never seen before, it is incumbent on government, civil society, and the tech ecosystem to rebuild a regulatory fortress strong enough to repel digital predators

Director-General of the SEC. “And even when complaints arrive, systemic delays in the judiciary slow down enforcement.”

Agama acknowledged that the regulatory system is playing catch-up. But he also pointed to progress. The Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, signed into law in March, gives the SEC expanded powers, including the ability to freeze assets and impose prison sentences of up to 10 years, alongside fines of up to ₦20 million for illegal operators.

Why it thrives

Despite enforcement efforts, the demand for get-rich-quick schemes appears insatiable. Several interlinked factors explain this disturbing trend:

1. Economic Desperation With over 133 million Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty, and unemployment among youths hovering around 40%, the appeal of schemes promising instant income is understandably magnetic.

2. Digital Illiteracy More than 50% of Nigerians lack basic financial knowledge, according to a 2023 EFInA report. Many cannot distinguish between legitimate investments and cleverly disguised scams.

3. Regulatory Fragmentation Nigeria’s regulatory bodies often operate in silos. The SEC, CBN, EFCC, and FCCPC have overlapping mandates but lack coordinated strategies.

4. Erosion of Trust in Institutions A weak naira, rising inflation, and years of underperformance by formal financial institutions have left a trust vacuum. Alternative platforms—no matter how risky—fill the void.

5. Social Proof via Digital Echo Chambers Fake testimonials, influencer endorsements, and referral bonuses turn victims into unwitting promoters, creating viral cycles of fraud.

The Victims Speak

Social media is a cemetery of broken dreams. A Twitter search of CBex or RackSterli reveals thousands of laments. “I was saving for my daughter’s WAEC and JAMB,” said Zainab Usman, a widow in Kano who lost ₦480,000 to CBex.

“Now I can’t pay rent.” Babajide A., a 42-year-old teacher in Lagos, had a similar tale. “After MMM, I swore I’d stay away. But CBex seemed different—organized, digital, real. I lost ₦750,000. That was my entire savings.”

More tragic still are the cases of suicide, often hushed by families. In rural areas, where financial education is lower and desperation higher, entire cooperatives have lost pooled funds to scams.

Firefighting

Historically, official responses have been reactionary. After a major collapse, warnings follow.

Regulators pledge reforms. A few arrests are made. Then another scheme rises. “There is a fire brigade mentality. The system waits for blood on the streets before acting,” said another legal practitioner who told New Telegraph how he fell for the trap and eventually lost N2 million to CBEX.

However, recent developments may signal a turning tide. The SEC’s partnership with the EFCC, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), and the CBN has birthed a task force to track and eliminate illegal digital finance platforms.

The idea is to combine technological surveillance with regulatory muscle. Moreover, discussions are underway to create a Unified Fintech Registry, backed by the FCCPC, SEC, and telecom operators.

The proposed system would enable real-time flagging of suspicious apps and allow the public to verify legitimacy.

Why do these schemes persist despite their history of destruction? Because they speak the language Nigerians understand—hope in the face of despair. “This is less about greed and more about survival,” argues Nnenna Udechukwu, a policy adviser.

“When someone sees a way to turn ₦10,000 into ₦50,000 in two weeks, it is not irrational to them—it is a lifeline.” Yet the emotional manipulation is precise and calculated.

Scammers know their market well: Use social proof, appeal to urgency, mimic the language of technology, promise ease, and disappear before questions arise.

What must change

If Nigeria is to free itself from this cycle, experts call for a holistic, multipronged strategy: Mandatory Licensing of All Fintechs: No app should operate financial services without SEC or CBN approval.

Aggressive Financial Literacy Campaigns: Public education must become as viral as the scams themselves. Schools, religious centres, and local media should be mobilised.

Whistleblower Protections and Incentives: Insiders within rogue firms must be empowered and rewarded for early alerts. Swift Judicial Reforms: Enforcement loses teeth when prosecution takes years.

Special financial courts may be the answer. Digital Monitoring Infrastructure: Regulators must employ AI and realtime data analytics to flag abnormal transaction patterns and marketing activities.

Conclusion

The scourge of Ponzi schemes in Nigeria is not merely a failure of policy, but a reflection of the erosion of institutional trust and the chronic hunger for economic mobility.

As digital tools empower fraudsters at a scale never seen before, it is incumbent on government, civil society, and the tech ecosystem to rebuild a regulatory fortress strong enough to repel digital predators.

Until then, millions remain exposed, stuck in a dangerous loop where hope is weaponised, technology is manipulated, and dreams are stolen—one app download at a time.

Share