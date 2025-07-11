Ponzi: Again, New Investment Platform Lures Gullible Nigerians

A fraudulent investment scheme operating under the guise of “Sure Grace Investment Platform” has come under public scrutiny after being flagged by concerned citizens for its deceptive practices and brazen solicitation of unsuspecting Nigerians through mobile messaging.

The platform, which employs the MTN Nigeria mobile number 09034134139, promises potential investors double returns on their deposits within a 45-minute window, a hallmark tactic of pyramid schemes that prey on financial desperation and digital illiteracy.

WhatsApp chat messages to a target, which were obtained by New Telegraph, show that the promoter of the scheme offers three distinct tiers of “investment packages”—Student, Employee, and VIP.

They promised returns ranging from N40,000 on a N20,000 deposit to a staggering N1 million on N500,000.

The scheme is pitched as “an online funding platform designed to empower persons and elevate citizens,” yet its structure bears the unmistakable features of a Ponzi operation.

A typical engagement with the scammers and a potential victim begins with the question, “Are you ready to invest now so you can be registered?” followed by aggressive prompts requesting the victim’s personal banking information for so-called registration.

Prospective victims are asked to remit funds to the following account: Account Name: Raphael Okeke, Account Number: 0227709986 Bank: SmartCash.

The fraudulent messages further pressure potential victims with lines like “Quickly send the 20k into this account details now so you can be credited also,” presenting an illusion of urgency and opportunity.

The platform also couches its scam in motivational overtones, encouraging users to believe they are joining a financial empowerment initiative.

However, no legitimate investment framework offers guaranteed 100 per cent returns in under an hour—such claims contravene all rational risk principles governing capital markets and regulated financial products.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has repeatedly warned investing public about the rise in social media and mobilebased Ponzi schemes masquerading as investment opportunities.

Only recently, the Commission issued scam alert warning the investing public to shun any investment scheme that is not registered and regulated by SEC.

Between January and June 2025, the capital market apex regulator cracked down on no fewer than 10 illegal investment entities.

The list is a rogue’s gallery of digital deception: CBEX (Crypto Bridge Exchange) ZugaCoin and SamZuga GPT, Toro.com, Silverkuun Investment Cooperative Society Punisher Coin ($PUN), Pro-Vest (Promiseland Estate and Construction Ltd), Property World Africa Network (PWAN Max), UYJ Multitrade Limited (My Share) Sapphire Scents Limited, and CMTrading.

These platforms were flagged for operating without regulatory clearance from SEC, misleading the public, and engaging in outright fraud.

Yet many had existed for months— some even years—before being blacklisted. “Until a complaint is filed, there is often little we can do proactively,” Dr. Emomotimi Agama, DirectorGeneral of the SEC, recently told financial journalists in Lagos.

“And even when complaints arrive, systemic delays in the judiciary slow down enforcement,” he added. Agama acknowledged that the regulatory system is playing catch-up.

But he also pointed to progress. The Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, signed into law in March, gives the SEC expanded powers, including the ability to freeze assets and impose prison sentences of up to 10 years, alongside fines of up to ₦20 million for illegal operators.

With economic hardship deepening and inflation biting, many Nigerians are falling prey to schemes that promise instant relief through implausible financial multipliers.

Efforts to reach MTN Nigeria for comment on actions taken to investigate or block the said number proved unsuccessful as of press time.

However, industry observers have urged telecommunications operators and regulatory bodies to intensify monitoring, flag reported numbers swiftly, and collaborate with law enforcement to dismantle such networks.

Meanwhile, the public is strongly advised to exercise heightened caution and to report suspected fraudulent schemes to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or SEC.

The case of “Sure Grace Investment Platform” serves as a grim reminder that in the world of finance, if it sounds too good to be true— it almost certainly is.