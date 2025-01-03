Pomp, Thrills Of Ife-Olukotun Day Fiesta

Share

In Yoruba land there are quite a number of towns that bear similar names, however, to differentiate them, they often bear prefixes or compound names.

This distinction makes it easier for people not to confuse these localities and find their ways to the appropriate one, especially for strangers visiting the region for the first time.

In Ondo State, there are two towns with similar spelling and pronunciation. There is Iju in Akure North Local Government Area of the State, the council area falls within Ondo Central Senatorial District.

There is also Iju in Okitipupa Local Government in Ondo South Senatorial District. The Iju in Akure North is known as Iju Alaafia while Okitipupa LGA has Iju-Odo and Iju-Oke. Iju-Odo produced the late Governor Olusegun Agagu while Iju-Alaafia produced former Senator and Minister, Tayo Alasoadura.

Arigidi-Ekiti in Ekiti State has to change its name to Aiyegbaju-Ekiti to prevent the confusion of name with Arigidi-Akoko in Ondo State.

There is Igbara in Ondo and Ekiti separated with Oke or Odo. The Igbara in Ondo State is known as Igbara-Oke while that of Ekiti is known as Igbara-Odo. There are streets with too similar names in towns.

For instance, there is Oshodi in Akure, the Ondo State capital and Oshodi in Lagos State. To an average Yoruba man, Ile-Ife in Osun State is known as the cradle of the Yoruba race and the spiritual headquarter of the entire race.

The Ooni of Ife is regarded as the first among equals in the ranking of monarchs in the race. However, there is a town in Kogi State known as Ife, with the suffix of Olukotun to differentiate it from that of Osun State.

The Ife-Olukotun people see themselves as direct children of Oduduwa despite the fact that it falls within the northern zone of the country.

During the celebration of Ife-Olukotun Day, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has to send delegation to shown its affinity with the cradle of Yoruba race.

During the day, prominent indigenes of the town, including Elder Toba Johnson were conferred with chieftaincy title. The Akure-based businessman was conferred with the title of Aro while his wife, Taye, was conferred with the title of Yeye Aro.

History

Formally known and called Ife Yagba, Ife-Olukotun is a tropical town within the latitude of 7O N and 80N of the Equator and latitudes of 50E of the Greenwich Meridian.

The history of the origin of Ife-Olukotun has generated some controversies, with divergent views, however, there is an agreement of its origin traceable to Ile-Ife.

This is as record has it that the first settlers in Ife Olukotun were man, and his wife, who came from Ile-Ife and settled at Awoyo.

They had three sons, who later left Awoyo and settled at different places. One at Ife Yagba, the second at Ejuku and the third at Takete Isao.

Another historical version is that of the history of a man called Ajalorun, who was said to have migrated from Ile-Ife, to settle in the present Ife-Olukotun, following chieftaincy title feud between him and his brother.

Obeying the oracle, he left Ile-Ife and journeyed through many towns and villages to settle at the present day IfeOlukotun.

Both versions are confirmation of the strong historical link of Ife-Olukotun to Ile-Ife.

For some reasons, the community in 1976 requested for change of name from Ife Yagba to Ife-Olukotun, which was approved by the government in a letter dated July 8, 1976. Ife-Olukotun is in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State, and is the headquarters of South East Yagba District.

It has a population of about 35,000 inhabitants. Ife-Olukotun is made up of three federating autonomous clans, referred to as; Otun, Ohi and Ona.

The three clans were previously living on separate mountains, but later came together to the present site of Ife-Olukotun. The clans maintained loose federating units under separate heads or Obas, with Oba Ajalorun as the overall head, until the 14th century when Olukotun, the head of Otun, became the paramount ruler of Ife-Yagba.

Thrones

Ajalorun (a crowned chieftaincy title) was the first ruler of Ife-Yagba (now Ife-Olukotun). The actual number of Ajaloruns that reigned was a subject of controversy due to lack of written records.

However, the last Ajalorun to rule as the paramount ruler of Ife-Yagba was Ajalorun Oba Aiyedona Temori Ajokole. He reigned in the 15th century.

When Ajalorun Temori died, the reigning Olukotun (head of Otun clan) at that time was appointed the next Oba (Ajalorun). He requested the community that he be allowed to rule as Oba, retaining his Olukotun Chieftaincy title instead of Ajalorun.

This, obviously, was due to certain reasonsincluding human sacrifice required before ascending to Ajalorun stool. The request was granted by the community.

This was how the change of name from Ajalorun to Olukotun came to existence. Olukotun was the highest chief in Otun and also the head of Otun clan before 15th century.

The history of Olukotun stool as the paramount ruler of Ife-Yagba begun in the 15th century when Oba Aseja, the first Olukotun to rule Ife-Yagba as a paramount ruler, ascended the throne.

Cultural heritage

Most of the towns that have Ife as prefix are so-named as a result of the historical and cultural links among them. Such towns include; Ife-Olukotun, Ijebu Ife, Ife-Wara, Ife-Tedo, Ife-Odan and Ile-Ife (the cradle of Yoruba land).

It is believed that Ife-Olukotun and Ijebu-Ife have a special relationship. Ife-Olukotun and Ijebu Ife is a tale of two towns with the ancestor of Ajalorun.

Despite its location in North Central Senatorial District, they see themselves as Yoruba wear agbada, buba, gbariye, dansiki, and Sapara. They speak the same dialect as any other town in the Southwest geopolitical zone.

Appeal

Speaking during the IfeOlukotun Day, the National President of Ife-Olukotun Development Union, Dr Kehinde Mohammed asked Governor Usman Ododo to help develop the land and the people.

While describing the visit of Ooni of Ife, who was represented at the event, he thanked Ododo for the reappointment of one of the indigenes of the town, Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade, as the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State.

He also expressed profound appreciation to the governor over the recent awarded 24.1km Ife-Olukotun-Ilai Road by the government.

However, for was solicited as Mohammed said, “We humbly wish to solicit for your intervention in other critical areas of our developmental needs, among these is the rehabilitation of our water dam, which had once served as a lifeline for our people.

‘‘The dam, which has the capacity to serve the major part of South East Yagba District, has been out of use for over 10 years.

If it is rehabilitated it will not only serves as source of clean water supply for our people, it will equally boost agricultural revolution of the community and her environs.

‘‘Furthermore sir, we want to humbly plead with you for the completion of the construction Ife-Olukotun-OhunEkinrinade Road, which was started by the last administration of Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The road when completed will serve as high economic route for the people of South East Yagba District in Yagba East LGA, Ekinrinade in Ijumu LGA and other communities around the axis.

‘‘As it is the main route to transport agricultural products and other goods to major markets in and outside the state.’’

Ife-Olukotun Day

On the celebration of the fiesta, he said, ‘‘Today’s event (Ife-Day) marks another remarkable day in the life of our people.

It is a day sets aside every year for indigenes and settlers of our community to get acquainted and appreciate our rich culture, traditions and heritage.

The event also aimed to promote peace and unity that will galvanise development in our community. Let me at this point thank our sons and daughters who have contributed in one way or the other towards making today a reality.”

Aro chieftaincy

The new Aro of the town, Elder Johnson Toba Isaiah, was born on April 20, 1965 in Ife-Olukotun, to the family of late Pa Johnson Ojo Garba and Mrs Johnson Felicia Aina.

Elder Isaiah attended Wesley High School Ife-Olukotun and Imo State University Owerri. He holds West African Examination Council Certificate and Bachelor of Science Degree in Management.

He is a Fellow, Chartered Economist of Nigeria and Fellow, Institute of Development Finance and Project Management.

Elder Isaiah started his career in 1989 at DHL Head Office Lagos and later joined Red Star PLC in 1992 as one of the pioneer personnel. He resigned in 1996 to take up Red Start PLC franchise in Ondo, Ekiti and Kogi states to date.

He is the Managing Director of Jossah Corporate Suites and Jossah Farm. Elder Isaiah is well travelled globally for conferences and businesses.

He is a lover of community unity, peace and development. He is the current Chairman of Ife-Olukotun Farmers Association and Treasurer of IfeOlukotun Descendant Union.

Elder Isaiah is a member of many social clubs including Club Clan Akure (he was a former President); Lokoja Club, and Smokin Hills Golf Resort Ilara Mokin. He is a lover of sports.

He has contributed immensely to the peace, unity and development of Ife-Olukotun. He is married to Taye Toba Johnson, and blessed with many children.

