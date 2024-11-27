Pomp, Culture, Creativity As Ikorodu-Oga Day 2024 Ends

Share

For eight days, Ikorodu, the vibrant, fascinating city in Lagos State, known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions, was agog with culture and festivity as the 2024 edition of the annual Ikorodu-Oga Day celebration took centre stage.

Organised annually by Ikorodu Oga Development Association (IKODASS), this year’s Ikorodu-Oga Day, the 33rd in the series, kicked off on Saturday November 9, culminating in a colourful, breathtaking Grand Finale held penultimate Saturday at the palace of the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi.

It was also a celebration of heritage, unity, progress, marked with fascinating, inspiring showcase of culture and the unique traditions of Ikorodu to the world.

The event brought together several dignitaries, eminent sons and daughters of Ikorodu, including the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, who was represented by his Special Adviser (SA) on Constituency Matters, Dr Saheed Ibuikunle;

Hon. Babajimi Benson, Member of the House of Representatives, representing the Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos State; Hon. Gbolahan Ogunleye, member, Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Ikorodu Constituency I; Oba Bakare Agoro, the Ranodu of Imota; Oba Semiudeen Kasali, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo; Oba Bashir Sotonwa, the Sekumade of Ipakodo; Oba AbdulSemiu Orimadegun Kasali; High Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya, the Odofin of Ikorodu Kingdom; Oba David Raji, the Eweye of Isiu; Oba Monsuru Oladega, Olu of Agboyi; Oba Segun Benson, Olojodu of Ojodu; Oba Sulaimon Bamgbade, Olofin of Isheri; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Development, Dr. Nurudeen Agbaje; Commissioner for Local Government, Hon. Bolaji Kayode Roberts.

Highlights of the Grand Finale of this year’s celebration themed, “Ikorodu: Path to Progress”, include the presentation of the IKODASS Lifetime Community Outstanding Performance Award to the Odofin of Ikorodu Kingdom, High Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya.

Also, scholarships were presented to 79 students in various public higher institutions. In his address, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who was the chairman of the occasion, commended IKODASS for awarding scholarships to 79 students in various public higher institutions.

Dr Hamzat noted that the initiative of sup – porting youth to pursue education would guarantee the future of any community and nation.

“I must commend the Ikorodu Oga Development Association for coming together to award scholarships to 79 indigent and non-indigent students of the Ikorodu community. I am very happy that Ikorodu Oga came together to do this.

“For me, this is most important to the future of our children. I want you to please expand it because this is our children and they are our future,” the Deputy Governor said.

“Whatever you are doing to advance education of our children, please call all of us to assist in doing it. Let us enlarge the scholarship programme because it is not just for Ikorodu indigenes, but everybody.

So we continue to be with you to assist our children.’ Dr. Hamzat noted that Ikorodu is a town that welcomes everybody, which is why it is prosperous, and its indigenous people have continued to develop the community, adding that Ikorodu as a kingdom takes a special place in the heart of the state government.

In his remarks, the Ayangbure of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, thanked the Deputy Governor for honouring the invitation. “I am now feeling the impact of the government in Ikorodu.

Today, the Deputy Governor is also here, even though, Mr Governor is not here. “I remember when Mr Governor and his deputy first visited us in Ikorodu, it was during Ikorodu -Oga Festival and we prayed; they also gave us assurance that there is nothing we want in Ikorodu that they would not give us.

I have reminded them what they have forgotten. The last time that the deputy governor came here, I told him and I want to repeat it publicly again now, that I want the government to dualise the road from Ojogbe-Ita-Elewa down to Oke Ota-Ona.

In appreciation of the Deputy Governor for attending the event, the Ayangbure of Ikorodu called on the other Obas in Ikorodu Division that were present at the occasion to join him in presenting to the Deputy Governor a miniature statue to him.

Also speaking at the event, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, who was represented by Dr Saheed Ibikunle, described the Ayangbure as a committed and progressive leader, stressing that Ikorodu has been progressing under the Ayangbure.

Abiru also commended IKODASS under the leadership of Mr Rotimi Erogbogbo, for living up to its name with its pursuit of progress and developments for Ikorodu.

Noting that Ikorodu is developing because stakeholders have not left its progress to the government and representatives alone but have also been contributing their quota, he assured of his commitment to using his representation to develop Ikorodu and the entire Lagos East.

Also speaking at the event, Rep Babajimi Benson thanked the Deputy Governor, Dr Hamzat, for attending the grand finale, noting that Dr Hamzat has always answered Ikorodu whenever he was called upon.

He also commended the organisers, noting that the festival is getting bigger. “I am so happy and I commend the organisers for the 33rd Ikorodu – Oga Day. This is phenomenonal. It is bigger than that of last year and I commend it.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the IKODASS Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Erogbogbo, stated that the festival is not just about culture, but also about “celebrating progress – progress we have made and the heights we aim to reach.

Our journey invites us to think about what we leave behind, our time in transit, and our final destination. For us, what we leave behind is our history; the present is our transit while the future is our goal.

“Looking back at our history, we are inspired by the giants who impacted our state and nation. Figures like Chief Jaiyesinmi, Bobby Benson, Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya, S.B Bakare, Erelu Ota, S.O Gbadamosi, Dr. Tajudeen Bawa-Allah, Chief T.O.S Benson, Chief Ajisebutu, Chief Mrs. Osinowo a.k.a. Iya Layi, Asiwaju Babatunde Olusola Benson, GCOI, to mention but a few, made remarkable strides in their respective spheres including commerce, politics, entertainment, and manufacturing.

They laid the foundations that today’s leaders continue to build upon. That is our legacy.” Continuing, Erogbogbo noted the today’s reality however, often contrasts sharply with that celebrated past.

“Where hard work was once cherished, some now embrace shortcuts and entitlement. During my time as IKODASS Chairman, I have observed a concerning shift toward dependency. We must resist being drawn into supporting mediocrity in the name of loyalty.

Such a mindset keeps us stagnant. However, progress is not only possible – it is necessary. “Despite our challenges, Ikorodu rises when called. We are resilient and purposeful, with strength in our numbers.

As the secondlargest city in Lagos State, we have delivered votes for the winning party consistently. Yet, appointments in the governance of the state does not reflect this reality.

True democracy should see us receiving dividends that match our contributions. Ikorodu deserves more.” He noted that achieving this requires unity, stressing “progress demands we work together toward a shared vision and strategy.

Without a clear picture of success, we risk failing to recognize it when it arrives. So, what does success mean for Ikorodu? “This festival celebrates more than our culture; it honors our heritage, values, and commitment to making Ikorodu a centre of selfless service and hard work.”

