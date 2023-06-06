Pomp, creativity as Lagos hosts cultural display, appreciation carretta

Despite the palpable sign of imminent downpour, arts and culture enthusiasts, artistes, artisans and indeed, Lagosians thronged the Agege Stadium to be part of and witness the bumper cultural feast tagged: ‘Cultural Display & Appreciation Carretta 2023. Organised by the Lagos State government, the cultural showcase which was held last Saturday, brought together cultural groups, including masquerades, from across the five divisions in the state, namely: Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos and Epe.

There was a breathtaking and inspiring performance by the acclaimed multiple award winning children/student dance theatre group, th Footprints of David Arts Academy. For the various Divisions, the ‘Cultural Display & Appreciation Carretta 2023 was therefore an opportunity to showcase the cultural heritage that abound in these areas, through tra- ditional dance, chants, songs, music and drums ensemble. The event had the trappings of an international cultural festival. From Ikeja Division, came the Egungun Group, Agere Group, Ketu Descen- dant Gelede, Alaragbo Group and Apepe dance Group; while Igunnuko Group, Efe Gelede Group, Olokun Group, Olowongbowo Group, Bra- zilian Descendants, and Three Wise Men Group, represented Lagos Divi- sion. Zangbeto, Ijinla, Oluwo Ajagun- nmale, Zato, and Koori Asha Agbaiye, represented Badagry Division; Agbo Remireke Group, Mebo Group, Tuy- eye Group, Asarokulo Group, and Magbo Group, represented Ikorodu Division; while Agemo Group, Eebi Okosi Group, Omoloje Group, Apapo Odu Group, and Osun Deity Group, represented Epe Division. As expected, it was rich cultural and creative fanfare, a brilliant cre- ative exploration as the dancers moved in a kaleidoscope of colour. Stilt dancers and were not left out in the performances. For about six hours, the Afefe Stadium was agog with vibrant cultural performances. Highlights of the performances include the presentation of a 15-minute dance piece by the Footprints of David Arts Academy titled ‘Together We Fly’, and a special performance by the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture Troupe.

The celebrated female talking drummer, Aralola Olamuyiwa, popularly called Ara, also thrilled the audience with her performance. The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the event as a kaleidoscope of colours, sounds, and emotions, which encap- sulates the rich diversity and cultural dynamism that define Lagos. “The roots of the Cultural Display & Appreciation Carretta 2023 stretch back over a century, when our Por- tuguese and Brazilian descendants, having journeyed across vast oceans, returned to their ancestral home in Africa. Glad to be free, they poured their joy, gratitude and cultural heri- tage into street celebrations that have evolved over the decades into the car- nival we know today. “These vibrant celebrations, filled with ebullience and laughter, soon sparked the interest of other cultural communities in Lagos.

The Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and various other ethnic groups began to infuse their unique traditions and cultural elements into the festivities. The result is the cele- bration we witness today – a truly Pan African celebration that symbolises our unity in diversity,” he said. He added that the event is more than just a festival, stressing that it is “a testament to our shared histo- ry, our resilience, and our ability to transform our cultural differences into a vibrant expression of unity. It mirrors the spirit of Lagos, a city that thrives on the strength of its diversity and cherishes its unique blend of cultures. “The myriad of costumes, the in- fectious rhythms of the drum, the exuberant dances, and the tantaliz- ing flavours of our diverse cuisine that grace the event are all symbols of the rich cultural tapestry that is Lagos. They represent the harmoni- ous blend of various cultures that have found a home in this great city and contribute to its unique identity. “As we revel in the festivities and soak in the vibrant energy of Lagos, let us not forget the essence of this grand celebration. It is a celebration of freedom, of cultural fusion, and of shared heritage as Lagosians. It is a manifestation of our unity amidst diversity, and a testament to the fact that our strength indeed lies in our differences.” The governor expressed his heart- felt appreciation to everyone who contributed to ensuring his second term and success of the Cultural Display & Appreciation Carretta 2023.

“Your efforts keep alive a tradition that spans generations and will continue to be a beacon of cultural unity and celebration for many more generations to come,” he said. Dignitaries at the event include the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; wife of the Dep- uty Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; the immediate past Commissioner for Information and Strategy, and the Chairman, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat’s second term inauguration ceremonies, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso. Highpoint of the show was the unveil- ing of the winners of the performances. Footprint of David Art Academy which represented Bariga Local Government at the cultural extravaganza, with dance piece titled ‘Together We Fly’; the 2nd position was won by Badagry Division (Sato & Zangbeto Team); while Epe Lo- cal Government was declared 3rd with their Lepe Masquerade & Ipannu Team, respectively. The founder and Artistic Director of Footprints of David Arts Academy, Seun Awobajo said ‘Together We Fly’ “is designed to encourage and promote unity and one language through dance – the most potent of all art form,” adding that it depicts the uniqueness of Lagos with diverse cultural heritage, “a plus to our indigenous Nigerian dance styles, cutting across all the sic geo-political re- gions of Nigeria, whose contribution to the social and cultural development of Lagos State cannot be over-emphasised.” He said: Whilst Lagos is known as the economic capital of Africa, our heritage can also be positioned as the beauty at that pedestal. Dance can help us reshape the essence of unity, urbanizing our indigenous Nigerian dances – old wine in/ with new.” Fielding questions from journalists, especially on why was it important to have the event, Mr. Omotoso said it is to thank Lagosians for the role they played in bringing on board Mr. Babajide San- wo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat as Gov- ernor and Deputy Governor. “It is part of the inauguration events that were put together by a committee headed by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Ayinde. And Mr. Governor blessed this because he sees it as a kind of forum for us to show the unity in diversity of Lagos; to show the strength of Lagos, the spirit of Lagos; to the show the diverse cultures that we have in Lagos; all culminating in one as the strength of the state itself.”