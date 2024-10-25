Pomp, Celebration As Bookish Obi Azinge Ascends The Throne

Share

This is another epiphany to the ‘charm’ of the new Asagba of Asaba, HRM (Prof.) Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge (SAN) – the 14th crowned monarch of Ahaba (as it is originally called). Pundits are of the opinion that his ascension to the throne has taught the world-over that “greatness is from the pantheon of the gods!”

Biography

Newly crowned Asagba of Asaba, HRM Prof Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge, is an eminent legal scholar in Nigerian history and culture connoisseur. He was born on November 13, 1957. Besides being a legal luminary, he also accomplished academia.

He was the fifth Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies; between 2009 and 2014. He was the President of the Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal in London, the first African ever to occupy this position.

With a PH.D in Law, Obi Azinge is an alumnus of the London School of Economics, one of the best universities in the world, having produced 55 past and present Heads of States and over 50 Nobel laureates.

Ascension

Royalty, class, scholarship and legal erudition were in display in Asaba when he was officially crowned the 14th Asagba of Asaba.

The dignifying and colourful ceremony attracted dignitaries of high profile, comprising monarchs from across the state and Nigeria, politicians, clerics, interest and support groups, including members of the Asaba Development Union (ADU) and hundreds of well-wishers and onlookers.

The excited and joyous throng of people on the day watched with all sense of administration, as the new Asagba, in his royal regalia, took the oath of office to respect and uphold the customs and traditions of the land.

The royal steps he took as the traditional Staff of Office was handed over to him by the Regent of the Kingdom, Obi Edozien, elicited greet joy among the indigenes that converged on the venue to catch a glimpse of their new king.

The new Obi of Asaba was not only regal and royal in his comportment and disposition on the day, but also very profound, scholarly and eloquent in his message to his people as their new king, when he vowed to defend the cultural heritage of the ancient town.

The new Asagba, according to the findings by New Telegraph, “is the Africa’s most bookish intellectual.” No wonder, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, was optimistic that his antecedents as a brilliant lawyer and academic of great repute, will impact positively on Asaba Kingdom.

Reflection

Reflecting on his election as the 14th Asagba, Obi Azinge emphasised the trust and confidence that had been reposed in him by the people of Asaba and his determination to honour it. He said, “On August 18, 2024, this palace elected me to step into the shoes of my predecessor.

The qualities you saw in me are a reflection of my commitment to serve my people. I will never betray that trust. “I am committed to using all available resources and partnerships to enhance the development of our ancient city and restore its pride of place in the country.”

He vowed to uphold the visionary legacy of his predecessor, the late Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof Chike Edozien. He said, “I want to thank the 13th Asagba of Asaba, who has joined our ancestors. His vision is without equal; it felt as if Obi Prof Chike Edozien would live forever.

He encouraged us to continue from where he left off, and that is exactly what I intend to do.’’ The newly crowned Asagba of Asaba has stated what he abhors. He said he will not tolerate gossips.

“My palace will have zero tolerance for gossip. I am open to advice and constructive criticism, but I will not entertain palace gossip under any circumstances.”

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, during the 2024 Asaba Memorial Day Celebration, an annual event set aside in memory and remembrance of victims of the 1967 Asaba Massacre, the new Asabga maintained the stance of his predecessor, Obi Prof. Chike Edozien, that the kingdom should be compensated with a Federal University to atone for the heinous massacre of Asaba people by the Nigerian Army in October 1967.

He noted with emphasis that there can never be sufficient justification for the unwarranted killings. He said the massacre of able bodied Asaba indigenes, mostly men, youths, and women, 57 years ago, was painful, and disgusting, stating thus;

“The painful event of October 7, 1967, would forever remain indelible in the hearts of the people of Asaba. There can never be a justification for the unwarranted killings.

“We demand from Federal Government to us Asaba Federal University to compensate us for heinous crime against humanity done to us. “The Nigerian Army massacred over one thousand people of Asaba in the heat of the civil war.

The victims were innocent and unarmed family people. It is 57 years now the men and youths of Asaba were massacred in the most gruesome manner. It is a tragedy that we can never forget.

”The massacre of our loved ones during the Nigeria civil war had inflicted a burning flame of eternity in our hearts. All over the world, the killing of innocent and defenceless people is a serious crime against humanity.

Even if we forgive, we can never forget and even in the 57 years, we still will never forget the atrocities of the Nigerian army against our people.’’

Coronation

Chief Anthony lkemefuna ldigbe (SAN), who is the Akuluauno of Asaba, stated, ‘‘He is an exceptional person. I have no doubt that he would build on the outstanding legacy of the 13th Asagba.

His reign portends greater focus on improving the commercial status of Asaba in addition to its significance as the political capital of Delta State.

‘‘I hope to work with him on several levels as a palace chief and a leader in the chamber of commerce movement in Nigeria to assist him to realise his vision for Asaba.”

He also owed to join the new Asabga to succeed. “As Olinzele, my role is to support the institution. I do this through providing advice when consulted and also rendering my services as requested or directed,’’ he disclosed.

Further, ‘‘there are some Olinzele roles that come with particular traditional offices. Mine is ad-hoc save for attendance and contribution to Olinzele and Asagba in Council meetings.

‘‘However, in my 20 years as Olinzele, I realised that they found my secular professional skill and experience as a commercial lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria helpful.

I don’t know in what capacity the 14th Asagba would find me useful or helpful or even if he would require my services given that he is also a seasoned lawyer and SAN. However, as a loyal subject, I am always available to serve my people as directed or requested by Asagba.”

Rejoicing

The umbrella body of Anioma ethnic nationality – the Organisation For the Advancement of Anioma Culture (OFAAC), was also part of the joyous ceremony.

The President, Architect Kester Ifeadi, maintained that a new era had been birthed in Anioma, where all traditional rulers in Anioma had buried their differences and are now working today in one accord.

He said, “Today, among the array of very eminent and amiable royalties we have in Anioma, Obi Azinge has just joined the trail as a huge asset.

As a trailblazer, we are proud of him and convinced he would be a cultural ambassador so delighted of by lovers of Anioma culture. On this special occasion and moment, we feel honoured to celebrate and congratulate him as the 14th Asagba of Asaba. He is eminently qualified.”

Oborevwori charge

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is optimistic, saying, “with the antecedents of Obi Prof. Azinge as a brilliant lawyer and academic of great repute, he will bring his wealth of experience on the Asaba Kingdom’s cultural heritage.”

For the Governor, the legal luminary and great thinker, will greatly impact the enduring legacies of Asaba kingdom, Delta in particular and Nigeria at large.

Peter Obi

Among the dignitaries at the ceremony was the former Governor of Anambra State and the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

In his homage to the new king, he said, “This act of reverence speaks to our age-long shared cultural heritage and the honour we accord to our traditional values and leadership.

‘‘Moments like these highlight the importance of preserving our rich cultural heritage, which is vital for building the productive society we aspire to, one necessary for a new Nigeria. It is momentous not only for the people of Asaba but for all who appreciate the value of tradition and leadership.

“It was a privilege to witness such a historic event and to join in the festivities that celebrated both the rich heritage of Asaba and the outstanding leadership qualities of Prof. Azinge.

‘‘I wish him many fruitful years as the Asagba, and may his reign bring peace, progress and prosperity to his people. His elevation to this revered position reflects his lifetime of service, both in academia and in Law, where his contributions have been exceptional. His coronation marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Asaba Kingdom.’’

Comrade Patrick

One of his admirers, Comrade Ochei Patrick, said, “Sometime in 1990 at the University of Benin, Obi Azinge as a Law teacher, was one of the first lecturers in UNIBEN to drive Mercedes Benz 190, a car that was the rave of that era, which is an equivalent to a brand new Prado Jeep today.

Not a few UNIBEN students stood beside Azinge’s gleaming Benz to check their faces and composure before rushing to class. “More profound is the beauty of his brain. Scholarly in learning and sound in eloquence, Professor Azinge is one of Africa’s most bookish intellectuals.”

Share

Please follow and like us: